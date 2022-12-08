ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Dying Laughing At These Scammers Who Tried To Rip People Off And Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process In 2022

By Dave Stopera
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIbqT_0jaouG9600

Folks, it feels like every single day we all get an absolutely wild amount of spam texts sent to us. It can be enough to drive one absolutely cuckoo. Cuckoo! Join me, if you will, as we look at some people who absolutely slam-dunked on some sorry scammers.

Take for example...

1. The person who is surrounded by potential homeowners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Palnh_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

2. The person who came up with the absolute best insult for a scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzEZm_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

3. The person whose name definitely is not Kevin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axHTr_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

4. The person who was kind enough to help a scammer out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTXMQ_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

5. The person who had a scammer so nice they tried to scam them twice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr4cC_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

6. The person who let a scammer know their secret desires:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sClvy_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

7. The person who told a scammer what they really do for a living:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUnGq_0jaouG9600
Twitter: @The_Scooter_Boy

8. The person who told the scammer the rules of the top secret job:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8nT2_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

9. The person who hit a scammer with a taste of their own medicine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PN2qE_0jaouG9600
Twitter: @OtekahSunshield

10. The person who made sure a scammer showed some decorum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvvEo_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

11. The person who gave a scammer all their info:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnSqN_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

12. The person who made their conditions that needed to be met known to a scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quLnO_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

13. The person who had their scammer literally ask where Earth is located:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lx4ck_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

14. The person who tried to see just how little scammers actually care about others:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7fgT_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

15. The person who found their lifelong soulmate in a scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3J1x_0jaouG9600
Twitter: @DanOfMystery

16. The person who hit a scammer with the ol' reverse card:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXxnB_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

17. The person who acknowledged this scammer's incredible overreach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdI4x_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

18. The person who sent a scammer the best kind of payment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxAi9_0jaouG9600
Twitter: @pinkdaasies / Via Getty

19. The person who bored a scammer into oblivion:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dBSG_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

20. The person who deployed eighth-grade humor to great effectiveness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmPbg_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

21. The person who told a scammer exactly what they wanted:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJsho_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

22. The person who predicted a scammer's every move:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INdLI_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

23. The person who let a scammer know they might want to chill out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpXiR_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

24. The person who let a scammer down as easy as possible:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8a62_0jaouG9600

Ain't that sweet.

reddit.com

25. The person who made sure the scammer was well fed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5yJJ_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

26. The person who properly verified the scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lbze8_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

27. The person who gave a scammer some ol'-fashioned neighborly love:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiV1I_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

28. The person who laughed in the face of imminent destruction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QweJe_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

29. The person who gave the scammer a little URL tip:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXm1G_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

30. The person who gave a scammer an intimate window into their life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwLqL_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

31. The person who kept it 18th-century style with a scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPLBO_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

32. The person who told a scammer exactly where they went wrong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCHYS_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

33. The person who is the founder of Grabaholma Inc.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NUOZ_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

34. The person who definitely wasn't talking with a bot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm5IS_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

35. The person who had the time of their life at a farewell party:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9GHU_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

36. The person who met a scammer who definitely lives in the USA:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldbEa_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

37. The person who told a scammer what we REALLY are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYztd_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

38. The person who clearly did something to upset this scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWNsB_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

39. The person whose scammer has definitely not seen The Office scam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zF3hf_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

40. The person who told an ancient legend to their scammer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9VuB_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

41. The person who was scammed from beyond the grave:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPciW_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

42. The person who was kind enough to connect a scammer with some other scammers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYyGj_0jaouG9600
Twitter: @bradchriswick

43. The person who gave a scammer their exact location:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFJIu_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

44. The person who found a scammer willing to go to the end of Middle-Earth to scam them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svvDo_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

45. And, finally, the person who found the most honest scammer out there:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA1cx_0jaouG9600
reddit.com

Did you enjoy all those wacky pictures but really wish you could've been listening to some Cool Tunes™ while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2022. Bless!

