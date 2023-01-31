Read full article on original website
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Release Date revealed for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
The release date for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty’s demo was recently revealed, allowing players to try the game out on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The demo period lasts way past the game’s release date. Let’s start off with when this demo will go live. The demo period begins...
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay has Twitter reacting in good and bad ways
A tweet featuring gameplay from the top-selling Hogwarts Legacy has drawn both good and bad reactions on Twitter, a few days before the game’s release. Before we continue with this article, I would just like to preface it by saying that I will be mainly focusing on the tweets and reactions that focus solely on the gameplay. Yes, the Harry Potter series and its author, and by extension this game, has been the topic of controversy for quite a while now. However, it is important to focus on the topic at hand, lest we miss the entire point of this article. With that out of the way, let’s continue.
Tekken 8 Roster: All of the Confirmed Characters in Tekken 8
Tekken 8 has officially been announced during Sony’s September 15th State of Play and we can’t get enough of what is about to come down. In the Tekken 8 trailer, we can see Jin Kazama go up against his father, Kazuya Mishima on the side of what appears to be a volcano. The graphics were […] The post Tekken 8 Roster: All of the Confirmed Characters in Tekken 8 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
