Mindy Kaling Finally Shared Why She's Not Interested In Dating B.J. Novak

By Alex Gurley
 7 days ago

The world may think Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak belong together, but it doesn't quite seem like it's in the cards.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show , Mindy opened up about the complexities of her relationship with B.J.

@drewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com

The pair dated on-and-off during the early days of The Office but ultimately decided to take a step back from the romantic aspect of their relationship.

Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

While Drew expressed her confusion about why the duo weren't dating now, Mindy said she believes they're better off as friends.

The Drew Barrymore Show / Via youtube.com

"I think I dream of you being the ultimate couple because you seem like best friends, and you're both so wonderful," Drew said.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

Mindy agreed that B.J. is, in fact, a "wonderful friend" but admits he's not someone she would marry.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"He loves children, and they’re so attached to him. He’s really part of our family," Mindy said.

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

She continued, "But we’ve known each other for a long, long time, and I think anyone who’s been friends with someone for 18, 19 years and at one point dated and now doesn’t, they maybe understand this."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Mindy added that everyone has "exes that you wouldn’t necessarily marry now."

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

So, while it doesn't look like the duo will be walking down the aisle anytime soon, it does seem like Mindy and B.J. will still be in each other's lives for the long run!

You can hear all that Mindy had to say below.

