Mindy Kaling Finally Shared Why She's Not Interested In Dating B.J. Novak

Related
'I'm obsessed with her!' Reese Witherspoon says she would love to play Judge Judy in potential biopic - after TV star revealed hopes for Oscar winner to portray her
Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon confirmed that she'd love to portray her real-life friend 'Judge Judy' Sheindlin in a potential biopic. Reese, 46, said she was 'obsessed' with the TV judge, 80, who previously picked the actress as her desired choice to play her, should a film be made. 'Yes, I'm...
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She and "Wonderful Friend" B.J. Novak Aren't In a Romantic Relationship
Watch: Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She's NOT Dating B.J. Novak. Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight. The Office alum reflected on her friendship with co-star B.J. Novak—whom she dated until 2007—after Drew Barrymore expressed on her eponymous talk show that she wanted the two to end up together.
Mindy Kaling Gets Honest About Why The Office Wouldn’t Work For TV Today
The Office wouldn't work on TV today, according to former star and writer Mindy Kaling.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: The Office star Mindy Kaling dragged for comments made about popular sitcom
Critics are blasting actress and comedian Mindy Kaling for claiming that cancel culture would make The Office taboo in today’s society, claiming the show is still as popular as ever. Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor on the hit show, said that “most of the characters” on the show would...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’
Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth
The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
buzzfeednews.com
People Noticed That Ryan Reynolds Appeared To Be Wearing Handmade Bracelets From His Daughters At The People’s Choice Awards And My Heart Can’t Take It
It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most beloved celebrity couples out there. They first met on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010, but they didn’t start dating until around 18 months later. Speaking in an episode of the...
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
After Drew Scott Has A Baby, Jonathan Scott Has A+ Response When Asked If He And Zooey Deschanel Are Next
The Property Brothers have different lives, but Drew and Jonathan Scott still get asked a lot of the same questions.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her
Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0