Jennifer Lawrence Said "Hunger Games" Producers Pressured Her To Lose Weight

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth
The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo from her 30th birthday on November 23rd.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'
Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long
Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
