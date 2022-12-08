ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Jennifer Lawrence Said "Hunger Games" Producers Pressured Her To Lose Weight

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRfO7_0jam2qVp00

Jennifer Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis for Variety's iconic "Actors on Actors" segment.

The two Oscar winners talked film, fame, family, and other personal topics. In fact, Jennifer opened up about one of her breakout roles — Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster The Hunger Games franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tYqV_0jam2qVp00
Variety

"In Hunger Games , it was an awesome responsibility,” Jennifer said. “Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwJrl_0jam2qVp00
Variety

"I remember the biggest conversation was, ‘How much weight are you going to lose?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJPIm_0jam2qVp00
Variety

"Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay1tP_0jam2qVp00
Variety

"And I can’t let that seep into my brain either," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQtJc_0jam2qVp00
Variety

"I remember when I was doing Hunger Games , nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koBzy_0jam2qVp00

This could, of course, be disputed. See: Catwoman starring Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider , etc.

Variety

"And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies — to keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laxGE_0jam2qVp00
Variety

Right on, Jen. You can watch the full interview here .

Comments / 1

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead

Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'

Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
buzzfeednews.com

Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”

Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy