Westchester County, NY

'Protect Yourself': Westchester County Health Department Warns Of Widespread Influenza

By Ben Crnic
 1 day ago

As flu season worsens in Westchester County, health department officials are urging residents to get their flu shots.

Getting a flu shot is the best safeguard against avoiding the worst health conditions that can result from catching the virus, Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

"As you prepare for holiday gatherings, place a flu shot at the top of your to-do list. This is a great way to protect yourself and the people you care about, both young and old. The flu vaccine is the best protection we have and it can help you avoid the worst outcomes from the flu, including hospitalization and death. Flu activity is already robust, and the vaccine appears to be a good match for the viruses circulating," Amler said.

Just one flu vaccine can protect a person throughout the entire flu season, which is at its peak from December to February and can even last into May, according to Amler. The vaccine will become most effective two weeks after receiving it, she added.

Receiving a vaccine is most important for those vulnerable to serious complications, including young children and the elderly. There have already been 14 pediatric flu deaths this flu season so far nationwide, and hospitalization rates have been highest for children under four and people over age 65, according to Amler.

"Your flu shot protects you and it protects those around you who are more vulnerable to flu complications, such as infants too young to be vaccinated, seniors and people with chronic health conditions," Amler said.

The Westchester County Health Department clinic offers flu vaccines by appointment on Mondays and Fridays in White Plains at 134 Court Street. Those interested can view the clinic schedule by clicking here.

Vaccines are also offered by most drug stores and supermarket chains in the area, Amler said.

