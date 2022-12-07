ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Idina Menzel Got Candid About Her IVF Journey And Realizing "It Just Wasn't Meant To Be"

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qTq4_0jajGoSZ00

Idina Menzel is opening up about the difficulties of her IVF journey — which all happened in the middle of a massive tour in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eU2HU_0jajGoSZ00
Image Group La / The Walt Disney Company

The whole process was captured on camera, as she was filmed for her upcoming documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Looking back on her decision to try IVF with her husband Aaron Lohr, she admits they originally weren't planning on having children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiK8m_0jajGoSZ00
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

But things changed when Aaron got to know Idina's 13-year-old son Walker, whom she shares with ex Taye Diggs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7Iem_0jajGoSZ00
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

"Maybe before meeting me, [Aaron] didn't think he wanted to have kids, and then, he sees how good of a dad he can be," Idina told People . "So, I wanted that for him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VKF0_0jajGoSZ00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

In the documentary, Idina chronicles the difficulties of traveling from venue to venue while also balancing her IVF doctor's appointments and spending time with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxoTO_0jajGoSZ00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I'm literally going through stuff that I'm shooting into my body, and I don't know how that's going to affect my voice," she says in the documentary.

@idinamenzel / Via instagram.com

She continued, "And it may force me to make extra trips to get back and forth to the doctor in addition to making trips to get home to my family. And all of that isn't great on your body when you're trying to have a baby."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE1xb_0jajGoSZ00
Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Reflecting on her choice to share some of her most "emotional" and "physical" moments in the film, Idina says she wanted to help others going through the same thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlfSV_0jajGoSZ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"No matter what the outcome, I just wanted women to feel seen in this film and people to understand what we go through. It was important to me to forgo the privacy of that and allow people to have a little window into that experience,” Idina said.

@idinamenzel / Via instagram.com

Ultimately, Idina and Aaron realized that having another child "wasn't meant to be" and have "moved beyond that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ospc_0jajGoSZ00
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I think going through all that, you're so exhausted by it that finally, it becomes apparent like, 'I don't want to do this anymore, and it just wasn't meant to be,' and you're resolved in that," Idina shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPykD_0jajGoSZ00
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

She noted that Aaron "feels really loved that I even tried and put my body through that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4wxe_0jajGoSZ00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And at the end of the day, Idina says she's very "fortunate" to have her son, Walker, whom Aaron sees as his own child now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cmk9Z_0jajGoSZ00
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for QVC

"I have this amazing son, and I was fortunate enough to have him. And the pregnancy was pretty easy, and I conceived easily, and there’s a lot of people that don’t even get to have that," Idina said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToOLM_0jajGoSZ00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I think we feel content and lucky with what we have," she concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VI6bj_0jajGoSZ00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? premieres December 9 on Disney+.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
Marie Claire

Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves

It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy