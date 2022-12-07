ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Had A Ramen Bar At Our Wedding": This Couple Surprised Their Wedding Guests With A Ramen Bar After Dancing, And It's Absolutely Genius

By Victoria Vouloumanos
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9Wc2_0jaiCaxW00

After two canceled weddings during the height of the pandemic, Korean American chef Chris Cho and his wife decided they wanted their wedding to be fun and filled with everyone and everything they love — including Korean ramyun.

Like many couples, they did officially get married during the pandemic but chose to wait on holding a wedding celebration until later.

Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via instagram.com

So, they designed a ramen bar for their wedding and shared their idea on Chris's TikTok ( @chefchrischo ), where it immediately went viral. The video has been viewed nearly 1.5M times, received 197.9K likes, saved 10.7K times, and garnered more than 1K comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4sJW_0jaiCaxW00
Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

"We both share a love for Korean ramyun, and we thought it would only be fitting to have our guests enjoy late night eats after drinking and partying," Chris and his wife — who requested not to be named — told BuzzFeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEbCe_0jaiCaxW00

Both Chris and his wife love classic South Korean brand Shin Ramyun, though; when it comes to cup ramyun, they agree, "There's something about yukgaejang ramyun that just hits different!"

To note, in South Korea, ramen typically refers to Japanese-styled ramen, while ramyun or ramyeon refers to instant noodles. However, in the US, ramen is most generally used to refer to both.

Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

"We had a simple setup with an assorted variety of our favorite Korean ramyun," they said. "Guests poured in the water themselves, and there was a QR code to upload any videos or pictures of themselves enjoying their late night eats."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0DOn_0jaiCaxW00
Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

Now, you might be wondering about the logistics of a ramyun bar, and luckily, it's pretty straightforward. After letting their vendor know they wanted to add a ramyun bar next to their dessert station, Chris and his wife provided the assorted Korean ramyun themselves, as well as their own hot water dispenser and disposable chopsticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8R6B_0jaiCaxW00
Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

As for how they came up with a ramyun bar in the first place, Chris shared, "Honestly, this was my wifey's idea. We all know that wedding food is AIIIITE, and we're always looking for an extra munchie after the liquor hits." They figured a few guests would probably have ramyun at home after the wedding anyway — whether because the wedding food didn't fill them up or in hopes of preventing a hangover — so, Chris and his wife decided to offer ramyun at their wedding instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPRXi_0jaiCaxW00
Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

Needless to say, it was a hit with guests, who told the newlyweds that it was very "them" to create a ramyun bar. "It was definitely an unexpected and great surprise for them," Chris and his wife added. "Our guests, including our parents, enjoyed slurping hot noodles after a night of dancing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WpIw_0jaiCaxW00
Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

They were also happy to see how strongly people connected with their video and enjoyed the ramyun bar online, too. "After posting this, we had comments from other couples who have had pho and taco stations — a fun way to make your wedding truly you," they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNdJO_0jaiCaxW00
Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via tiktok.com

"And that's the whole thing about my brand," Chris, who has been a professional chef for more than 10 years and owns two Korean restaurants in Philadelphia, explained. "We didn't do any of this to go viral. We just share our life as authentically as it is, and that's why people resonate with us. Having instant ramyun before it went viral was probably a bad idea and seen as not classy. Now, everyone thinks it's brilliant. But that's what it's about: being you, being authentic, and telling your story whether people love it or not."

Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via instagram.com

That mission to authentically represent himself, Korean food, and Philadelphia is what motivated Chris to share his recipes and connect with people online when the pandemic hit. Since then, he's amassed 2.1M followers on TikTok and 640K followers on Instagram .

He reflected, "Being a Korean chef wasn't a cool thing just a few years ago, and having your Asian parents in your videos wasn't a cool, viral thing when I first got started. Now, everyone is going viral by including their Asian parents and sharing their Asian recipes — which I truly love to see."

Chris Cho / @chefchrischo / Via instagram.com

"I want the next generation to know that being your authentic self is what it's all about," he said. "More Asian kids being proud of their culture and cuisine — and not just Asians but any immigrant of any culture in America should be proud to show and share their story, because that's what our country is about."

To follow Chris and his recipes online, check out his website , TikTok , and Instagram .

Would you include a ramyun bar at your wedding? Or, a pho bar or a taco bar? Let us know what you would do (or have done!) at your wedding to make it authentically you in the comments below!

