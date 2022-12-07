"We Had A Ramen Bar At Our Wedding": This Couple Surprised Their Wedding Guests With A Ramen Bar After Dancing, And It's Absolutely Genius

Both Chris and his wife love classic South Korean brand Shin Ramyun, though; when it comes to cup ramyun, they agree, "There's something about yukgaejang ramyun that just hits different!"

To note, in South Korea, ramen typically refers to Japanese-styled ramen, while ramyun or ramyeon refers to instant noodles. However, in the US, ramen is most generally used to refer to both.