9 Super-Awkward Moments From The 2022 People's Choice Awards

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cxtv_0jaiCZ1f00

The People's Choice Awards can be hit or miss. This year, it was kind of an Award Show Lite situation with a couple awkward moments. Here were some of the best:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JA6I_0jaiCZ1f00
Axelle / FilmMagic

1. For starters, a lot of A-listers and winners were absent — including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X60o9_0jaiCZ1f00
@BuzzingPop / Via Twitter: @BuzzingPop

2. Chrishell Stause slammed People's Choice Awards after the show for not letting her bring a plus-one:

I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. WtfSure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu

@Chrishell7 08:16 AM - 07 Dec 2022

EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu

@Chrishell7 08:19 AM - 07 Dec 2022

3. Lisa Rinna admitted that attending the award show with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was "fucking awkward":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuMar_0jaiCZ1f00
@lisarinna / Via Instagram: @lisarinna

4. In fact, Sutton Stracke shaded Rinna on the carpet:

Sutton’s face says it all 🤭 #rhobh https://t.co/jqlXeTW5qf

@SuttonsRoller 01:51 PM - 07 Dec 2022

5. Kathy Hilton awkwardly applied lip gloss during Mariska Hargitay's acceptance speech:

Kathy Hilton is really that bitch. #PCAs #PeoplesChoiceAwards

@DanDanoDeege 03:24 AM - 07 Dec 2022

6. Khloé Kardashian went MIA for a second when it was time for her and Kris to accept their award:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgslt_0jaiCZ1f00

Khloé admitted she was late because she was fixing her hair.

E!

7. Kelly Clarkson's mic was a little too high for her:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AknN_0jaiCZ1f00
E!

8. In the middle of the award show, they had this awkward Family Feud segment with the Beverly Hills women???

9. And lastly, Ryan Reynolds had an adorably awkward reaction to Shania Twain calling him out in her song "That Don't Impress Me Much":

I can’t think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much. Thank you for an amazing night, @ShaniaTwain ❤️ https://t.co/od2KsUoo2s

@VancityReynolds 03:55 PM - 07 Dec 2022

An odd show, for sure. What was your fav moment? Let me know in the comments below!

Comments / 1

