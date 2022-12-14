ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

College football bowl schedule: Best non-CFP games you should watch

By James Parks
 2 days ago

Of course, the College Football Playoff and national championship will get most of the attention, but there are more than a few other bowl games that you should be watching this postseason.

There are many other bowl games set to kick off this postseason leading up to Christmas and New Year's with a ton of elite playmakers and solid teams taking the field, setting up some intriguing matchups across the country.

Here are the top games you should be watching as bowl season gets underway.

College football bowl schedule for 2022-23

All times Eastern

Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy. A pair of conference championships who can play some offense, with UTSA posting top 10 marks nationally at nearly 500 yards per game, and both coming in with 11 wins loaded with exciting playmakers. Troy won 10 straight after losing a nail-biter to App State is playing some of college football's best defense, allowing just 17.6 points per game, 7th best in FBS this year. Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Try for free )

Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina. Two superb quarterbacks who have played dynamite offense most of the season go head-to-head in this bowl game. Bo Nix has been nothing short of a godsend for the Ducks, throwing for 27 TDs and running for 14 more, while Drake Maye was over 4,000 yards with 35 scores and 7 picks. Both teams have a shot to get to 10 wins. Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV ( Try for free )

Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas. Another elite quarterback matchup between Michael Penix of the Huskies and Quinn Ewers for the Longhorns. Penix announced he'll return for 2023, good news for UW after he hit over 4,300 yards with 29 touchdowns, leading college football in total passing production. Ewers had spotty numbers this year, but boasts elite potential. This should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Try for free )

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee. Plenty of orange to go around for the Orange Bowl, and what could be a shootout between a Tennessee offense that posted the No. 1 overall and scoring unit most of the season, and a Clemson unit that breathed new life into its attack after making the change at quarterback to Cade Klubnik in the ACC title game. No Hendon Hooker for the Vols after his ACL tear, but Joe Milton has the goods to be just as explosive. Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Try for free )

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State. Alabama could have some opt-outs, including quarterback Bryce Young, which might open things up for a Wildcat team that just knocked off TCU in a dramatic Big 12 title victory and has the weapons to spread the field. Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Try for free )

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane. Bounced out of the College Football Playoff after a loss in the Pac-12 title game, USC is a big question mark defensively and there are questions if quarterback Caleb Williams will play after injuring his hamstring. Tulane posts five touchdowns per game on offense. This game is a preview of what the 12-team playoff will be like in the future. Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Try for free )

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah. Sean Clifford's last game for the Nittany Lions at the helm of an improved offense that averaged over 41 points per game the last month of the season. Utah just pummeled a good USC team to win the Pac-12 title thanks to Cameron Rising's 310 yard, 3 TD performance, and the Utes have memories of losing to Ohio State in an instant classic in Pasadena a year ago. Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Try for free )

