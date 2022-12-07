ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Absolutely Everyone Wore To The 2022 People's Choice Awards

By Allie Hayes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7ION_0jahAhD200

The 2022 People's Choice Awards were last night, and everyone in attendance looked absolutely incredible! So, with that in mind, here are some of the very best looks to grace the red carpet:

1. Shania Twain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvPbi_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAB86_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2. Ryan Reynolds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSu54_0jahAhD200
Axelle / FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BJe2_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. Carrie Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpLqo_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OPoF_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Olivia Wilde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9PWr_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1HDu_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5. Billy Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWLo2_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpTEG_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Heidi Klum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZP5E_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAfFR_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. Carmen Electra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMMdR_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkVym_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Sarah Michelle Gellar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAzJA_0jahAhD200
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwvoF_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFQFx_0jahAhD200
Chris Polk / E! Entertainment / NBC via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTtZB_0jahAhD200
Chris Polk / E! Entertainment / NBC via Getty Images

10. Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlvdQ_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNlTk_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Sarah Hyland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG1Na_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6fRK_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12. Ellen Pompeo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01moY7_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7GsR_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. Chandra Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7m4K_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z63jI_0jahAhD200
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Kelly McCreary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312kWq_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDjFy_0jahAhD200
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Camilla Luddington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29c7rH_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOfuE_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16. Kyle Richards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wywpp_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfWq1_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Erika Jayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceFtt_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tqt6y_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18. Lisa Rinna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZOs8_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kpi2h_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Chrishell Stause

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeKJd_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQYzI_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. James Charles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1nf6_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DC1Sm_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21. Dwyane Wade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWQg1_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2Kgz_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22. GAYLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KK5bw_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NEL9_0jahAhD200
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

23. Heather Rae El Moussa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46snyK_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2Yr0_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

24. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20v7Ky_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMjU5_0jahAhD200
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Amanza Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t85Nv_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvAtL_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. Maryse Mizanin and The Miz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2Tts_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1naA_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27. Karamo Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iV1vN_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KH5uf_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

28. Chelsea Lazkani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVI8v_0jahAhD200
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4sfl_0jahAhD200
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Kenan Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqv3s_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS8Oh_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Kel Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAXRc_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwtR5_0jahAhD200
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

And finally — A BONUS PIC OF KENAN AND KEL REUNITED FOR YOUR NOSTALGIA:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzW4x_0jahAhD200
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And there ya have it! Which 2022 People's Choice Awards look was your fave? Share in the comments below!

