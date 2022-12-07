Here's What Absolutely Everyone Wore To The 2022 People's Choice Awards

Related
Here are the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards (photos)
CLEVLAND, Ohio-- Voting was in the news Tuesday, Dec. 6, but not just because of that hotly contested George run-off election for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. Pop culture had its power-to-the-people moment, too, with the People’s Choice Awards, one of the only awards shows where the public selects the winners.
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
What Was The Wake-Up Call Moment That You Realized Your Partner Did Not Actually Love You?
Knowing what to look for in love is just as important as knowing what to not accept in it, too.
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The pop culture event of the year was a night to remember. The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony went off with a bang and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more. Three...
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
Ryan Reynolds Gushes About "My Heart" Blake Lively and Daughters During People's Choice Awards Speech
Deadpool? More like Deadcool. Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past recipients Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy. Naturally, the notoriously quick-witted actor had the most hilarious yet heartfelt acceptance speech when he took the stage to at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See the complete list of winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Idina Menzel Got Candid About Her IVF Journey And Realizing "It Just Wasn't Meant To Be"
"I just wanted women to feel seen...and people to understand what we go through."
21 Former People Pleasers Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing They've Done For Someone, And Shocked Is An Understatement
"The night after giving birth I gave my ex-husband the hospital bed."
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
