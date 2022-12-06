ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Lompoc Hires Brian Fallon as New Fire Chief

The Lompoc Fire Department’s new chief will arrive in January, marking the agency’s second new leader in 18 months. Brian Fallon, who was hired in June to be chief of the Victorville Fire Department, will bring more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience to his new job at the Lompoc Fire Department. He is scheduled to start his Lompoc job Jan. 9, the city announced Friday, taking the reins from interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Buellton Welcomes New Mayor, 2 City Council Members

A different mayor and two new members joined the Buellton City Council giving the panel five members once again. City Clerk Linda Reid administered the oath of office Thursday night to new Mayor Dave King and newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva. Buellton’s council has had four members since the...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Council, Residents Express Noise Concerns Directly to Airport Director

Santa Barbara Airport Director Chris Hastert and other airport staff addressed the Goleta City Council and community members Wednesday evening, as residents have been complaining about increased airport noise during the past couple of years. “I want to open up communications with the City of Goleta staff, with the council...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator

The city of Goleta has hired Chuck Flacks as its first homelessness services coordinator. Flacks, who is a familiar face in the community, brings a range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Flacks, who lives in Goleta, spent most of his childhood in...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12

The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign

Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Shows Its Holiday Spirit with Saturday Afternoon Parade

Downtown Carpinteria was full of the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon. The weekend’s rainy weather put a damper on some local events, but this city was determined to go ahead with the celebration “rain or shine.”. That decision paid off as the weather cooperated for the afternoon event. Local...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani Set to Retire on Dec. 31

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani will retire at the end of the month after more than three years leading the department. Mariani has held the top job since March 2019, replacing Chief Pat Walsh, who left to lead the formation of the Menifee Police Department. Walsh has since retired. “Joe...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

City Awarded $54 Million in Active Transportation Program Funding

The city of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Annual Unity Telethon a Celebration of Community Spirit

Santa Barbara came together Friday night to celebrate Unity in Our Community at the Annual Unity Telethon. The 36-year tradition entertains, warms the heart, and raises funds to support the community’s low-income neighbors throughout the year. Actor Jeff Bridges entertained with an original song. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Police Investigating Shooting Near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night along the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At about 8:45 p.m., police dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooting near the base of the Stearns Wharf at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

