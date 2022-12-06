Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Hires Brian Fallon as New Fire Chief
The Lompoc Fire Department’s new chief will arrive in January, marking the agency’s second new leader in 18 months. Brian Fallon, who was hired in June to be chief of the Victorville Fire Department, will bring more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience to his new job at the Lompoc Fire Department. He is scheduled to start his Lompoc job Jan. 9, the city announced Friday, taking the reins from interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Noozhawk
Buellton Welcomes New Mayor, 2 City Council Members
A different mayor and two new members joined the Buellton City Council giving the panel five members once again. City Clerk Linda Reid administered the oath of office Thursday night to new Mayor Dave King and newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva. Buellton’s council has had four members since the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Reports 43.4% Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Past Week
COVID-19 cases increased in the past week in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department‘s COVID-19 Dashboard. The average number of confirmed cases increased 43.4%. The county reported a seven-day average of 67.71 cases a day in the week ending Nov. 29. There were four reported...
Noozhawk
Goleta Council, Residents Express Noise Concerns Directly to Airport Director
Santa Barbara Airport Director Chris Hastert and other airport staff addressed the Goleta City Council and community members Wednesday evening, as residents have been complaining about increased airport noise during the past couple of years. “I want to open up communications with the City of Goleta staff, with the council...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
Noozhawk
Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
The city of Goleta has hired Chuck Flacks as its first homelessness services coordinator. Flacks, who is a familiar face in the community, brings a range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Flacks, who lives in Goleta, spent most of his childhood in...
Noozhawk
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Shows Its Holiday Spirit with Saturday Afternoon Parade
Downtown Carpinteria was full of the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon. The weekend’s rainy weather put a damper on some local events, but this city was determined to go ahead with the celebration “rain or shine.”. That decision paid off as the weather cooperated for the afternoon event. Local...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani Set to Retire on Dec. 31
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani will retire at the end of the month after more than three years leading the department. Mariani has held the top job since March 2019, replacing Chief Pat Walsh, who left to lead the formation of the Menifee Police Department. Walsh has since retired. “Joe...
Noozhawk
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Noozhawk
City Awarded $54 Million in Active Transportation Program Funding
The city of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker Scores 7 to Help San Marcos Secure 3rd Place at Villa Park Tourney; Santa Barbara finishes 8th
The San Marcos girls water polo team lost a close game in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament Saturday, and then rallied back for a decisive win in the third-place game. Los Alamitos 11, San Marcos 9. The Royals fought hard to stay close in the semifinal contest, but...
Noozhawk
3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma
Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
Noozhawk
Annual Unity Telethon a Celebration of Community Spirit
Santa Barbara came together Friday night to celebrate Unity in Our Community at the Annual Unity Telethon. The 36-year tradition entertains, warms the heart, and raises funds to support the community’s low-income neighbors throughout the year. Actor Jeff Bridges entertained with an original song. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald...
Noozhawk
Police Investigating Shooting Near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night along the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At about 8:45 p.m., police dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooting near the base of the Stearns Wharf at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
Noozhawk
Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara Edged by Spring Valley; Dos Pueblos Loses to Mission Prep; Santa Ynez Loses Despite Big Game From Caleb Cassidy
The Santa Barbara boys couldn’t get the shots to fall late in a 53-49 loss to Spring Valley of Nevada Saturday on the final day of the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard. The game was close throughout, including a 21-21 halftime score. “We had a lot of open looks but...
Comments / 0