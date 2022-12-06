Read full article on original website
3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma
Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
Highway 154 Shut Down by Multi-Vehicle Crash
Highway 154 was shut down Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Six vehicle were involved in the collision that occurred at about 8:40 p.m., said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. Three people sustained minor injuries, Safechuck said, but none of...
Police Investigating Shooting Near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night along the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At about 8:45 p.m., police dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooting near the base of the Stearns Wharf at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
Police Arrest Man After Fatal Shooting in Lompoc
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lompoc late Friday night. Emergency personnel were dispatched at 11:25 p.m. to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting, Sgt. Vincent Magallon of the Lompoc Police Department said. “When officers arrived, they located a...
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani Set to Retire on Dec. 31
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani will retire at the end of the month after more than three years leading the department. Mariani has held the top job since March 2019, replacing Chief Pat Walsh, who left to lead the formation of the Menifee Police Department. Walsh has since retired. “Joe...
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Carpinteria Shows Its Holiday Spirit with Saturday Afternoon Parade
Downtown Carpinteria was full of the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon. The weekend’s rainy weather put a damper on some local events, but this city was determined to go ahead with the celebration “rain or shine.”. That decision paid off as the weather cooperated for the afternoon event. Local...
Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for ‘Vicious’ Fatal Stabbing
Grieving family members verbally lashed out in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the man convicted of murder in the stabbing of Theopheus Bennett in Lompoc more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, of Lompoc was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury for the April 3,...
Santa Barbara County Reports 43.4% Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Past Week
COVID-19 cases increased in the past week in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department‘s COVID-19 Dashboard. The average number of confirmed cases increased 43.4%. The county reported a seven-day average of 67.71 cases a day in the week ending Nov. 29. There were four reported...
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Rainy Weather Cancels Goleta Holiday Parade Again
A rainy and windy forecast has prompted the cancellation of the Goleta Holiday Parade set for Saturday night. “The Goleta Lions Club is an ‘all-volunteer’ service club that has been serving the Goleta Valley for over 8o years. We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Goleta Holiday Parade,” according to a statement on the parade website.
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
Old Town Orcutt’s Christmas Parade Rolls On Despite Threat of Rain
Despite ominous clouds overhead, holiday spirit filled Old Town Orcutt midday Saturday with a Christmas parade. Approximately 60 entries signed up for the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, which organizers had said would take place rain or shine. However, the rain remained away from Orcutt’s event as thousands of spectators...
City Awarded $54 Million in Active Transportation Program Funding
The city of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
What’s in the Forecast for Holiday Parades this Weekend
Rainy weather resulted in some holiday parade postponements in Santa Barbara County last weekend, and showers in the forecast could potentially dampen plans this Saturday as well. The North County can expect about an inch of rain over the weekend, according to Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather...
Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
The city of Goleta has hired Chuck Flacks as its first homelessness services coordinator. Flacks, who is a familiar face in the community, brings a range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Flacks, who lives in Goleta, spent most of his childhood in...
BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
