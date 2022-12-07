2 men who threatened NYC Jewish community plead not guilty

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men whose planned attack on New York City Jewish communities was intercepted by authorities last month pleaded guilty during their arraignment Wednesday, officials said.

“A horrific tragedy was averted thanks to the diligence, hard work and coordination between my Office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “The increase in antisemitic attacks and threats cannot and will not be tolerated. Manhattanites and all New Yorkers should know that we continue to vigorously prosecute hate crimes every day and are using every tool at our disposal to address hate and bias.”

Photo credit NYPD

Matthew Mahrer, 22, of Manhattan, and Christopher Brown, 21, of Aqueboque in Suffolk County, were each charged with conspiracy and criminal weapons possession of varying degrees. Brown was also charged with criminal weapons possession as a crime of terrorism, making a terroristic threat and making a terroristic threat as a hate crime.

Brown and Mahrer were arrested on Nov. 19 in Penn Station where MTA police found a knife, a Swastika armband and a ski mask in Brown’s backpack.

The day before, Brown posted several threatening Twitter posts, including “Gonna ask a Priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die,” and ‘This time I’m really gonna do it.”

Police also recovered a backpack with a firearm, extended magazine and 19 rounds of ammunition in Mahrer’s apartment. One of the firearms in the backpack had been obtained by Mahrer in Pennsylvania after Brown had allegedly paid him $650 to get it.

“Protecting all New Yorkers is paramount, and this case illustrates the NYPD’s continued commitment to fight terrorism and hate in every form,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “Through the focused, collective efforts of the NYPD and our many law enforcement partners we were able to uncover, investigate, and, most importantly, stop a threat to our Jewish community. We will never tolerate hate in our city, and we vow to hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety and security of our diverse population.”