Gov. Hochul and health officials warn about the 'triple threat' of winter illnesses

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The governor and state health commissioner are issuing warnings for parents to try and keep their kids healthy during a “triple threat” of winter illnesses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is working around the clock to make sure there is hospital space for children as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are all spreading.

Health officials say there has been a 75% increase in flu cases nationwide.

"I want to remind people how important hand-washing is,” says state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. “We need people to be sure to stay home when you're sick."

Hochul says hospitals are checking regional bed capacity, that equipment such as ventilators is stockpiled, and that there are enough COVID-19 vaccines and boosters .

New York is also allowed to bring in professionals from out of state to support hospitals.

There is a major focus on RSV, a seasonal respiratory illness that has had an earlier than usual rise, much like the flu. Infants and elderly are at the highest risk.

Symptoms of RSV include prolonged fever and difficulty or rapid breathing that needs emergency attention.

The best thing parents can do is make sure kids are up to date on all flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

The health commissioner also urges those eligible to get bivalent COVID-19 boosters, calling it worrisome that only 13% of people over 5 years old have gotten it.

