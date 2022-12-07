ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrishell Stause Called Out The People's Choice Awards For Not Letting Her Bring Her Partner G Flip

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

At this point, you know that Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is dating Australian rapper G Flip.

Wendell Teodoro / Getty Images

Last night, Chrishell appeared at the People's Choice Awards — but G Flip wasn't in attendance with her.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

As it turns out, that wasn't quite how Chrishell wanted things to go down.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

In a series of tweets early this morning, Chrishell admitted that she was "on the sauce" and "will prob regret this later" before tearing into the People's Choice Awards for not "[allowing] me to bring my partner to the awards."

I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. WtfSure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu

@Chrishell7 08:16 AM - 07 Dec 2022

"I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf," she alleged. "Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu."

We're assuming the "fu" is short for "fuck you."

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Chrishell also alleged that "every single" cast member of Selling Sunset was already invited, thus making it unnecessary to bring one as a plus-one — and she also said that some of her cast members were allowed plus-ones too.

EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu

@Chrishell7 08:19 AM - 07 Dec 2022

"I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu," she concluded.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

In Chrishell's mentions, Selling Sunset costar Davina Potratz said that she "wanted to bring someone too but couldn't."

@Chrishell7 I wanted to bring someone too but couldn’t…

@DavinaPotratz 08:37 AM - 07 Dec 2022

We'll see if the People's Choice Awards respond.

