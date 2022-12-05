Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail
Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
Nationwide study finds Californians moving to wildfire-prone areas, favoring space, affordability
A new University of Vermont study called "Flocking to Fire" looks at migration patterns of people to wildfire-prone areas.
Dropping gas prices are lower today than they were a year ago in the Bay Area; Here's why
If you're filling up your tank, gas prices have dropped. According to AAA, they're lower today than they were one year ago.
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
newsofthenorthbay.com
BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY
The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
KSBW.com
'Difficult to impossible mountain travel' forecast for Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A quick-hitting cold front swept California's Sierra Nevada and the Tahoe Basin overnight and was exiting the mountain range on Friday. A more robust system is expected to slam the mountain range Friday night through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, gusty winds and whiteout conditions. The...
How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea
(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
California Braces for Water Shortage and Severe Restrictions in 2023
California is bracing for its fourth consecutive year of extreme water shortage in 2023 and the Department of Water Resources has already issued its findings. Evidence points to further restrictions on outdoor water consumption in order to combat this issue.
KTVU FOX 2
SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
California’s Beleaguered Unemployment Benefits Agency Prepares for a Recession
A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation and news of potentially recession-inducing decisions from federal bankers could spell tough economic times ahead. If more people are laid off, more Californians will turn to unemployment benefits to help them afford the basics while they look for a new job.
californiaglobe.com
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
KSBW.com
Highway 9 closed in both directions: Caltrans
REDWOOD GROVE, Calif. — Highway 9 was closed in both directions in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Friday morning. According to Caltrans, the highway was closed at Old Country Highway, near Redwood Grove. The closure was caused by several poles and wires crossing the highway. The closure began around 8...
What will change after California’s COVID state of emergency ends?
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency would end on Feb. 28. 2023.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
These are the 2 things that can be legally dropped from a car in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things that can legally be dropped from a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
Comments / 0