californiaglobe.com

California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail

Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe

Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
newsofthenorthbay.com

BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY

The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

'Difficult to impossible mountain travel' forecast for Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A quick-hitting cold front swept California's Sierra Nevada and the Tahoe Basin overnight and was exiting the mountain range on Friday. A more robust system is expected to slam the mountain range Friday night through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, gusty winds and whiteout conditions. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea

(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1

A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Highway 9 closed in both directions: Caltrans

REDWOOD GROVE, Calif. — Highway 9 was closed in both directions in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Friday morning. According to Caltrans, the highway was closed at Old Country Highway, near Redwood Grove. The closure was caused by several poles and wires crossing the highway. The closure began around 8...

