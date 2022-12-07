Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought

Police in North Philadelphia are looking to identify the suspect who shot at a man during an afternoon carjacking.

According to police, the crime happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.

Police said when the victim confronted the man, the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the victim. The victim was able to run away.

The suspect took off in the car, which has since been recovered by police.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue puffy coat, blue jeans with rips in the knees, and two-tone sneakers. He was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.