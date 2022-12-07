ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"Beyond Tacky And Rude": Kathy Hilton Is Being Called Out For Applying Lipstick And Visibly Sighing During Mariska Hargitay's Emotional Acceptance Speech At The People's Choice Awards

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gkqdy_0jabyOmD00

Kathy Hilton , a reality star and fashion designer, is facing backlash over her "extraordinarily rude" behavior at last night's People's Choice Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zisZh_0jabyOmD00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Kathy had been on stage with the rest of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to present the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 — which ended up going to Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU .

As Mariska came up and began her speech, Kathy figured she'd touch up her makeup, removing a lipstick from her clutch and then reapplying it directly in front of the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0z3D_0jabyOmD00
NBC

She then let out a visible sigh as Mariska continued to talk through her speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A219W_0jabyOmD00
NBC

Viewers were outraged:

Beyond tacky and rude #KathyHilton #PeopleChoiceAwards #RHOBH https://t.co/8DxExBPX0l

@jaymichaels13 12:36 PM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton putting on lipstick while someone gives an emotional acceptance speech is disrespectful. #KathyHilton #PCAs

@Mikkey718 04:26 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton disrespect Mariska by looking for something in her purse while she was talking. That's fucked up. #PCAs

@susan1RRmoxfan 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

#PeoplesChoiceAwards Kathy Hilton reapplying lipstick while on stage during #mariskahargitay heartfelt thank you speech is the epitome of rude and shows she is so full of herself.

@antroe 03:24 AM - 07 Dec 2022

How extraordinarily rude @KathyHilton. I cannot believe I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot at it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay’s @peopleschoice award acceptance speech. Doesn’t get any more self-absorbed than that. Shame on you.

@itsle_bay 03:28 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Donald Trump's buddy, #KathyHilton, keeps showing us who she is. Can't we just acknowledge that she's an entitled, mean-spirited, self-involved, shitty Trumper Republican jerk? C'mon, #RHOBH fans. Acknowledge who she is. https://t.co/LmM8ojvfPK

@RealMattHopkins 04:50 AM - 07 Dec 2022

@KathyHilton Did you just take out your lipgloss during Mariska's acceptance speech?! It was bad enough you couldn't scoot your ass out of the shot! How rude!

@TeressaMGrant3 03:23 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Could @KathyHilton be anymore rude??? Let’s not put on lipstick and look so bored when someone is giving a speech. #PCAs

@SplitPDC 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Did @KathyHilton forget she was standing on stage on live tv.. her lipstick had to be touched up! How true entitlement ones act! #PCAs

@JenL74494212 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Does Kathy Hilton realise the camera is still on her? 💀 #PeoplesChoiceAwards #RHOBH

@mattygalea_ 03:51 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton is the most unserious bitch ever I’m having a HOLLER https://t.co/qiVNwaw5Xi

@ayannasknotless 03:38 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton fixing her lipstick during this lady’s speech is so—- #PCAs

@202NATALIEE 03:20 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton just got in her purse, pulled out a lipstick &amp; freshened her lipstick right in front of Mariska Hargitays acceptance speech. TACKY #PeoplesChoiceAwards #peopleschoice #Mariska #KathyHilton

@cdoobie1 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

So far, Kathy hasn't commented on any of this, but we'll let you know if she does!

Comments / 12

Sheila Cook
6d ago

Kathy Hilton needs to be put in her place in more ways than one. quite frankly who does she think she is? what does she need to be in front of the cameras for anyway, she just needs attention.

Reply
7
Cynthia Rose
7d ago

Don’t typically watch award shows but it sounds like no one heard what Maritska had to say since they were watching someone married to a rich guy did. Would have been better to read about her speech and ignore the rudeness in others on stage because probably this married woman is trending for being rude.

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC New York

Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'

TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable. In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'

Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today

Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy