"Beyond Tacky And Rude": Kathy Hilton Is Being Called Out For Applying Lipstick And Visibly Sighing During Mariska Hargitay's Emotional Acceptance Speech At The People's Choice Awards

Kathy Hilton , a reality star and fashion designer, is facing backlash over her "extraordinarily rude" behavior at last night's People's Choice Awards.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Kathy had been on stage with the rest of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to present the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 — which ended up going to Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU .

As Mariska came up and began her speech, Kathy figured she'd touch up her makeup, removing a lipstick from her clutch and then reapplying it directly in front of the camera.

NBC

She then let out a visible sigh as Mariska continued to talk through her speech.

NBC

Viewers were outraged:

Kathy Hilton putting on lipstick while someone gives an emotional acceptance speech is disrespectful. #KathyHilton #PCAs @Mikkey718 04:26 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton disrespect Mariska by looking for something in her purse while she was talking. That's fucked up. #PCAs @susan1RRmoxfan 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

#PeoplesChoiceAwards Kathy Hilton reapplying lipstick while on stage during #mariskahargitay heartfelt thank you speech is the epitome of rude and shows she is so full of herself. @antroe 03:24 AM - 07 Dec 2022

How extraordinarily rude @KathyHilton. I cannot believe I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot at it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay’s @peopleschoice award acceptance speech. Doesn’t get any more self-absorbed than that. Shame on you. @itsle_bay 03:28 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Donald Trump's buddy, #KathyHilton, keeps showing us who she is. Can't we just acknowledge that she's an entitled, mean-spirited, self-involved, shitty Trumper Republican jerk? C'mon, #RHOBH fans. Acknowledge who she is. https://t.co/LmM8ojvfPK @RealMattHopkins 04:50 AM - 07 Dec 2022

@KathyHilton Did you just take out your lipgloss during Mariska's acceptance speech?! It was bad enough you couldn't scoot your ass out of the shot! How rude! @TeressaMGrant3 03:23 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Could @KathyHilton be anymore rude??? Let’s not put on lipstick and look so bored when someone is giving a speech. #PCAs @SplitPDC 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Did @KathyHilton forget she was standing on stage on live tv.. her lipstick had to be touched up! How true entitlement ones act! #PCAs @JenL74494212 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Does Kathy Hilton realise the camera is still on her? 💀 #PeoplesChoiceAwards #RHOBH @mattygalea_ 03:51 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton is the most unserious bitch ever I’m having a HOLLER https://t.co/qiVNwaw5Xi @ayannasknotless 03:38 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton fixing her lipstick during this lady’s speech is so—- #PCAs @202NATALIEE 03:20 AM - 07 Dec 2022

Kathy Hilton just got in her purse, pulled out a lipstick & freshened her lipstick right in front of Mariska Hargitays acceptance speech. TACKY #PeoplesChoiceAwards #peopleschoice #Mariska #KathyHilton @cdoobie1 03:22 AM - 07 Dec 2022

So far, Kathy hasn't commented on any of this, but we'll let you know if she does!