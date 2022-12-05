ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

slubillikens.com

Billikens Tripped Up by Boise State, 57-52

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half to tie Boise State with less than a minute to play, but the Broncos held the Billikens scoreless the rest of the way and escaped Chaifetz Arena with a 57-52 win Saturday night. Yuri Collins led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Second Half Comeback Falls Just Short Against Wichita State

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — After facing a 27-point second half deficit, Saint Louis pulled back within two late in the fourth quarter, but Wichita State escaped with the 77-74 victory Thursday night at Chaifetz Arena. Peyton Kennedy registered a career high with 25 points, while Julia Martinez recorded her...
WICHITA, KS
slubillikens.com

MBB Preview: Billikens Host Boise State Saturday Night

Game No. 11 Saint Louis (7-3) vs. Boise State (7-2) Date // Time Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 // 7 p.m. Location St. Louis, Mo. (Chaifetz Arena) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) TV Bally Sports Midwest (Scott Warmann, Scott Highmark. Stream ESPN+. Live Stats StatBroadcast. Series Saint...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

