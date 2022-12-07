years and years ago I was hiking in the high desert about 40 miles from Palm springs and I saw a jaguar I thought it was just someone's pet that got out or they turned to lose but maybe it just migrated from Mexico.
Just kidnap a couple and relocate them to Arizona!Maybe they'll fall in love and make babies...Nobody would ever have to know. (relax, I say this in jest)
in the 90s in.parker arizona on the rivers edgeI had 4 baby jaguars come into my mobile home had the screen door open enjoying the cool night.we my kids and I were sleeping on a bed in the front bedroom door open the cats walked quietly and opened the screen like they done it a 1000 times, climbed under my bed and sat there for about a half hour I sat really quiet and was hoping the kids wouldn't wake up they were pups or baby jaguars but way bigger than any great dane..they got up and left same way they came in I waited to be sure they were far enough away and ran and shut and locked the door..needless to say I never ever ever left the screen door open you know always kept the real door shut from then on.I was actually amazed and the gracefullness and sleek beauty 2 were black and the other two spotted..its a moment in time when things could've been really bad but surviving a very dangerous half hour..but I know there are more than anyone knows that are out there 😉
Comments / 54