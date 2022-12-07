How often does one think of juniper as a locally-grown, seasonal spice – fresh and blue, and sweetly resinous? And how often do most people use juniper in the kitchen, anyway? Juniperus virginiana, native to much of the US and parts of Canada, changed the way I think about juniper, and its fresh flavor brought a new dimension to my cooking-life, where I deploy it most in the cold months, but enjoy using it year-round. When you come upon a tree, pop a couple of the berries (more about that nomenclature, later) and them a gentle chew. They’re a little sugary, very bright, a touch pine-y, and a lot gin-y (think Gordon’s or Bombay Sapphire). They’re good.

