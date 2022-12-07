Read full article on original website
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions
“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda and Notes – December 13, 2022
(802) 251 – 8115. The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center at 230 Main Street. If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link:. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659. The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is:
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
franklincountynow.com
Wisdom Way In Greenfield Reopening Friday
(Greenfield, MA) Wisdom Way in Greenfield will be reopening in the afternoon of Friday, December 9th. It has been closed for a reconstruction project since May and will be reopening to traffic for the winter until crews can resume work in the spring of 2023. According to a statement from...
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
WMUR.com
Manchester officials seek public input on $30M traffic plan
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester officials were asking for feedback Wednesday on a $30 million plan to improve traffic in the city. Manchester resident Lisa Baker rides her electric chair around the city, and sometimes she worries about how safe it really is for her to get around on the sidewalks.
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
VTDigger
Vehicle sideswipes school bus at rail crossing; no injuries
A school bus was sideswiped by an SUV at a rail crossing in Vernon Wednesday at about 4:20 p.m., but state troopers said no one was injured, including the only child who was on the bus at that point. The bus driver, Kimberly Winter, 53, of Brattleboro, told the troopers...
mynbc5.com
Cheshire County animal shelter in need of pet food donations
CHESHIRE COUNTY, N.H. — The Monadnock Humane Society in Cheshire County is asking for help to care for 70 animals removed from a home this week. The humane society said the animals collected from the home are mostly cats, and many of them have respiratory infections. The shelter also...
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
Rollover crash leaving one injured in Pittsfield
There was a rollover crash on the 400 block of West Street in Pittsfield Friday night.
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings
(802) 251 – 8115. +19292056099,,83346594331# US (New York)+13017158592,,83346594331# US (Washington DC) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)+1 309 205 3325 US. 833 548 0282 US Toll–free 833 548 0276 US Toll–free. 877 853 5247 US Toll–free 888 788 0099...
Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement
Staff report An employee of Charity’s in Killington was arrested for petit larceny on Dec. 1 after he was caught embezzling on video camera, according to Killington Police. Police said the employee, Randy Babcock, 31, of Rutland, admitted his involvement […] Read More The post Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
