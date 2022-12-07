Read full article on original website
Related
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But What Is It, Exactly?
It's not technically vegan or vegetarian, for starters.
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
Food recall news: Nestlé Purina PetCare Company Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat Wet Dog Food Due to Labeling Error
Out of an abundance of caution, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food in 13.4 oz cans due to a labeling error. For a brief period on September 15, 2022, cans of a different complete and balanced adult dog food, Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food, were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat in one of our factories. The mislabeled diet is safe to feed, but it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring a prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diet, who may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
foodsafetynews.com
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
Here Are The Top Tips For Boosting Your Sleep Cycle
Want to get a better night's rest? If you struggle with improving your sleep cycle, we'll share some holistic tips for you to try at home next time.
swineweb.com
Podcast: Matthew Schutte: Pit foaming: what is it, and how can we control it?
All facets of a swine facility need some form of maintenance from time to time – that includes the pit underneath the pigs. Certain conditions in the pit can cause the manure to foam up, which may lead to both safety and logistical issues. In today’s episode, I talk with Matthew Schutte about pit foaming and what we need to do to ensure it doesn’t occur in our barns.
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Spraying an army of bacteria-eating viruses can save us from food poisoning
Every year more than 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, and various other types of pathogens. Food contamination is often underestimated, but it is responsible for 420,000 deaths annually. This number represents more people than the entire population of Iceland. After being...
The Daily South
8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
The Laundress has voluntarily recalled about eight million detergent and household cleaning products due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria. The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner, and other cleaning products manufactured at the affected facility through September 2022. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with the following lot codes:
MedicalXpress
Arsenic-contaminated water associated with antibiotic resistance in children, study finds
In rural Bangladesh, areas with high levels of arsenic contamination in drinking water, compared to areas with less contamination, have a higher prevalence of antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli in both water and child stool samples, according to a new study publishing December 8, 2022 in PLOS Pathogens by Mohammad Aminul Islam of Washington State University, and colleagues.
studyfinds.org
Nanoparticles from food additives can reach babies in the womb, cause food allergies
GIF-SUR-YVETTE, France — Nanotechnology has rapidly transformed food production, manufacturing, and processing in recent years, with the goal of enhancing food safety and health. However, new research suggests that their use in making foods safer could have unexpected health consequences for babies. An international team has found evidence that nanoparticles can cross the placenta during pregnancy and reach the fetus, putting infants at higher risk of developing potentially life-threatening food allergies after birth.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Increased drug resistance in bacteria causing bloodstream infections, including against last-resort antibiotics, was seen in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, a World Health Organization report based on data from 87 countries in 2020 showed. The overuse and/or misuse of antibiotics has helped microbes...
studyfinds.org
Plant-based meat substitutes lack nutritional quality of the real thing, study reveals
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Meat alternatives like “impossible” burgers and other plant-based substitutes lack the nutritional value of the foods they’re replacing, according to researchers in Sweden. Their study found that meat substitutes contain proteins and nutrients which the human body can’t absorb — leaving customers with an iron deficiency.
food-safety.com
A Critical Look at Reducing the Risk of Salmonella from Poultry, Part 3: Processing Controls
Sources of Salmonella colonization in poultry and pre-harvest controls have been extensively discussed in Parts 1 and 2 of this article series. Part 3 will emphasize processing controls for minimizing the prevalence and/or concentrations of Salmonella in broiler meat. Identified sources for Salmonella colonization of the broilers include: (1) poultry house external environment, (2) poultry feed, (3) hatchery, (4) chicks, (5) poultry house internal environment, (6) water, (7) bird droppings and litter.
swineweb.com
Why Rye? Capturing Farm to Fork Benefits through Feed, By: Kiah Berg Nutritionist & Sow Technical Services Pipestone Nutrition
Hybrid rye has been gaining traction as an alternative feed stuff in the upper Midwest. Compared to conventional rye, the hybrid varieties have shown to be better yielding, less susceptible to ergot (a grain fungus) and more drought tolerant. From the agronomic standpoint, hybrid rye can reduce the carbon footprint of the crop land due to lower water and pesticide use, and having lower drying requirements due to its harvest in mid-summer. As swine producers, it also allows for earlier spreading of manure compared to tillable land harvested in the fall.
ScienceBlog.com
Low nutritional quality found in vegetarian meat substitutes
The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
Comments / 0