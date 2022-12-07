ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

NEW TaylorMade P770 irons vs 2020 TaylorMade P770 irons

- Improved tour design at address - More compact head shape and blade length appeal to the better player - Refined CG placement and SpeedFoam Air improves efficiency across the face. - Head design change won't appeal to every golfer - Very similar to the P790s. The new TaylorMade P770...
Golf.com

‘I’ve never been good at it’: Tiger Woods reveals rare golf weakness

When Tiger Woods joined the pro ranks back in 1996, Tour pros were still playing balata balls — you know, those soft, wound, spinny orbs with which players could work wonders. Then, in 2000, everything changed with the introduction of the solid construction, lower-spinning Nike Tour Accuracy, which Woods...
Golf Digest

INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy