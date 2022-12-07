ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
Agriculture Online

Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Imports: Winners and Losers in Shipment Slowdown

As companies look to trim inventories and deal with lukewarm consumer demand, U.S. apparel imports rose a tepid 12.27 percent year to date through October compared to the same period in 2021 to 27.45 billion square meter equivalents (SME), down from a 16.89 percent year-to-date increase the prior month, the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA) reported on Tuesday. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp. said last week that inventory in the third quarter had increased 32 percent compared to a year earlier due to a combination of abnormally low inventory levels in the prior-year period, a...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Axios

Lockdowns weigh on Chinese trade

Fresh economic data from China on Wednesday showed just how much the nation’s "zero COVID" policies have hammered its crucial export industries. Why it matters: China just moved to meaningfully loosen those restrictive COVID policies. The greater-than-expected plunge in trade suggests that, in addition to responding to protests, Chinese...
kitco.com

Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
kalkinemedia.com

Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace, state media...
kitco.com

Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
The Associated Press

Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three. The U.S. government reported that prices paid at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October’s wholesale inflation rate of 8.1%, but it was still slightly worse than economists expected. “There’s a sense that inflation has plateaued, but that said it’s still sticky and the Fed is most likely going to have to push harder,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints

Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...

