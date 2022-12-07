ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

megadoctornews.com

Rio Grande Regional Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Center Open

McALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newly built Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. The modern and advanced Inpatient Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services to aid patients in the recovery process following an acute hospitalization. The hospital-based program provides a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Health insurance deadline for next year approaching fast

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and offers affordable coverage for those who need it. The marketplace is for people who do not have affordable employer-based insurance. The law provides qualifying consumers with tax credits that help lower costs. There are different plans available, and the costs […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

‘No imminent danger’: Donna ISD addresses school threat rumor

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.” “Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads. According to the district, the […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Citrus industry bounces back despite challenges

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are in full swing and the citrus industry is seeing a brighter season this year. As many choose to use citrus as a stocking stuffer or in a gift basket, the gift can sweeten up the holidays. “Citrus has been a very popular addition all throughout Christmas for years […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sullivan City first responders receive first aid kits

First responders in Sullivan City are now in possession of 15 brand new first aid kits. The kits — containing tourniquets, a burn kit and a defibrillator — went to police officers, firefighters and a dispatcher for them to treat patients as they wait for an ambulance. “We...
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
KRGV

City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada

As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
PHARR, TX
megadoctornews.com

Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion

MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
EDINBURG, TX
cbp.gov

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $808K Worth of Narcotics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics with a combined estimated street value of $808,976. “Our CBP officers used their experience and multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz,...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

New funding will help expand Weslaco ISD welding program

Millions in federal and state funding will be going toward the Weslaco Independent School District, and the district’s welding program is receiving a cut of that money. A portion of the $5.7 million the district received will go toward new welding equipment, the district said. The equipment the district...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

TxDOT sees wildlife using Highway 77 underpass, with plans for more

The Texas Department of Transportation are using the underpass located on Highway 77 north of Raymondville to see if more wildlife access it. The underpass goes underneath a major interstate, and TxDOT has plans to create 23 additional wildlife crossings across the Valley. "The wildlife is using it; we've seen...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX

The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

