Rio Grande Regional Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Center Open
McALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newly built Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. The modern and advanced Inpatient Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services to aid patients in the recovery process following an acute hospitalization. The hospital-based program provides a...
Health insurance deadline for next year approaching fast
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and offers affordable coverage for those who need it. The marketplace is for people who do not have affordable employer-based insurance. The law provides qualifying consumers with tax credits that help lower costs. There are different plans available, and the costs […]
Hidalgo County task force aims to help residents living in poverty
Hidalgo County leaders are trying to make a dent on poverty by making sure the resources available are being used. Leaders in the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force recently met and discussed what was needed to be able to get people living in poverty a brighter future. Hidalgo County Judge...
‘No imminent danger’: Donna ISD addresses school threat rumor
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.” “Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads. According to the district, the […]
Los Fresnos CISD addresses parents’ concerns over school fights on social media
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Los Fresnos, there is concern from parents over videos posted on social media showing fights in schools. The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District says administrators are aware of an Instagram account posting a number of fights on campuses. The account has since been deleted, and the district says a […]
Citrus industry bounces back despite challenges
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are in full swing and the citrus industry is seeing a brighter season this year. As many choose to use citrus as a stocking stuffer or in a gift basket, the gift can sweeten up the holidays. “Citrus has been a very popular addition all throughout Christmas for years […]
Sullivan City first responders receive first aid kits
First responders in Sullivan City are now in possession of 15 brand new first aid kits. The kits — containing tourniquets, a burn kit and a defibrillator — went to police officers, firefighters and a dispatcher for them to treat patients as they wait for an ambulance. “We...
City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada
As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion
MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $808K Worth of Narcotics
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics with a combined estimated street value of $808,976. “Our CBP officers used their experience and multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz,...
Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
New funding will help expand Weslaco ISD welding program
Millions in federal and state funding will be going toward the Weslaco Independent School District, and the district’s welding program is receiving a cut of that money. A portion of the $5.7 million the district received will go toward new welding equipment, the district said. The equipment the district...
TxDOT sees wildlife using Highway 77 underpass, with plans for more
The Texas Department of Transportation are using the underpass located on Highway 77 north of Raymondville to see if more wildlife access it. The underpass goes underneath a major interstate, and TxDOT has plans to create 23 additional wildlife crossings across the Valley. "The wildlife is using it; we've seen...
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while patrolling border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A customs agent died early Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling the border in south Texas, authorities said. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the accident happened at about 1 a.m. CST near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
Texas’ last public lighthouse shines for the first time in 117 years
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. At the southern tip of Texas, hundreds of people gathered around the last public lighthouse in the state on Friday.
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
