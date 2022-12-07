BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man who allegedly assaulted his family then head-butted police as they tried to handcuff him, police say. Christopher Cruz, 28, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the 800 block of West 16th Street on charges of aggravated assault, harassment on public servant, assault on public servant, two counts of assault family violence, and resisting arrest, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from Brownsville Police Department.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO