borderreport.com
Border Patrol lays to rest agent who died in ATV crash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, who died while on duty Dec. 7.
Driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said. A vehicle stop from DPS revealed […]
KRGV
DPS: Mission man killed in weekend ATV crash
A 45-year-old Mission resident succumbed to his injuries Friday in a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation done by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed Jose Veliz Jr. was not wearing a helmet Friday, Dec. 9 while traveling at an “unsafe speed” on Madrid Drive toward Milan Drive north of Mission.
KRGV
Funeral held for Valley border patrol agent killed in ATV crash
A Valley border patrol agent who died while on the job last week was laid to rest Monday. Raul Gonzalez Jr. 38, was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr. He was on an ATV tracking a group of illegal border crossers when he crashed. Border patrol agents gave Gonzalez...
Mission man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission. Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to […]
cw39.com
Brownsville man fights ‘whole family’ and then head-butts officer, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man who allegedly assaulted his family then head-butted police as they tried to handcuff him, police say. Christopher Cruz, 28, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the 800 block of West 16th Street on charges of aggravated assault, harassment on public servant, assault on public servant, two counts of assault family violence, and resisting arrest, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from Brownsville Police Department.
KRGV
Brownsville police identify man hit by car while jaywalking
Brownsville police say the 65-year-old man who was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a major street was “at fault” in the accident, according to a news release. Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around...
BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
kurv.com
Harlingen Woman Receives Seven Years for Fatal Hit-and-Run
A Harlingen woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident three years ago. The accident killed 46-year-old San Benito man — Willie Lee Williams — as he walked to work in July of 2019. Police found his body later on a frontage road.
Former San Juan police officer sentenced in crash that seriously injured one
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former officer with the San Juan Police Department was sentenced after a major crash that left one seriously injured. Ricardo Daniel Martinez was sentenced to 10 years with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department on Dec. 9, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez was also ordered to serve 60 […]
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
Sheriff: Crack cocaine seized from vehicle in Cameron Park
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Cameron Park led to the seizure of 33 plastic baggies filled with crack cocaine, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday. […]
KRGV
Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out
A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
Police: Gunshot accidental but man tried to claim it was a drive-by shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was the victim of an accidental shooting Sept. 30 in Brownsville. However, police alleged the man with the gun had falsely claimed to investigators that the gunshot happened because of a drive-by shooting and he now faces additional charges, according to […]
CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic […]
‘Radical Ride’ putting in hundreds of ‘action miles’ on Journey for Justice border caravan
Seventy-two-year-old Xan Joi has been driving one of the most recognizable vehicles in the 2,000-mile-long Journey for Justice humanitarian caravan as it makes its way along the entire Southwest border.
Alton targets juvenile crime with message: ‘Now that you’re 10 & 17’
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has implemented its latest community outreach and educational program called “Now That You’re 10 & 17”. According to Chief of Police Jonathan Flores, the program’s purpose is a preventative measure. It is to educate youth about the legal consequences they will face for offenses committed in a […]
