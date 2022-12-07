ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 30 & Dec. 9

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 8. Seller: Suzanne Gazaille & Robert, Gerald & Richard Lafluer. Buyer: M & A Family Realty. Price: $245,000. 40 Alpine Way. Seller: Michael Costa. Buyer: Dawn-Marie...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA
WCVB

Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut

WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: holiday hoopla

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Pawtucket Winter Wonderland– The display is made up of 650 Christmas trees decorated by their sponsor families, 20 Victorian houses sponsored by local businesses, large light displays both on land and in the trees. You can walk down The Night before Christmas Lane and look through the windows of the houses to see scenes from the story on display and push the button to hear the story. There is an 18-foot-tall talking snowman to delight the children. There are 4 large light Trees along with an 8-foot-high Wonderland sign. Be sure to check out our two new displays, Santa’s reindeers stable and Mrs. Claus kitchen.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River

Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fall River man charged with breaking into cars

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Snow Potential this Weekend

A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

