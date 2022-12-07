Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Pawtucket Winter Wonderland– The display is made up of 650 Christmas trees decorated by their sponsor families, 20 Victorian houses sponsored by local businesses, large light displays both on land and in the trees. You can walk down The Night before Christmas Lane and look through the windows of the houses to see scenes from the story on display and push the button to hear the story. There is an 18-foot-tall talking snowman to delight the children. There are 4 large light Trees along with an 8-foot-high Wonderland sign. Be sure to check out our two new displays, Santa’s reindeers stable and Mrs. Claus kitchen.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO