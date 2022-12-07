Read full article on original website
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 30 & Dec. 9
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 8. Seller: Suzanne Gazaille & Robert, Gerald & Richard Lafluer. Buyer: M & A Family Realty. Price: $245,000. 40 Alpine Way. Seller: Michael Costa. Buyer: Dawn-Marie...
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
WCVB
Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
fallriverreporter.com
BBQ spot spending last day in Dartmouth as eatery moving from trailer to train in Somerset
A new barbeque spot is moving from a trailer in Dartmouth to a train in Somerset. Missing Link BBQ opened in Dartmouth earlier this year and will spend its last day at 335 Old Fall River Road on December 11th as they prepare to move to 938 Lees River Avenue.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Where to give, where to shop & where to catch Santa in 33 things to do in NRI
Northern, RI – It’s the season of giving – and shopping for those presents to give, of course – and as such, this weekend is jam-packed with opportunities to purchase gifts from local vendors and to help out others in need. To get in the spirit,...
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
fallriverreporter.com
Which Fall River area grocers are best on price and quality? Here is what the data shows
Researchers have released data that lets Massachusetts grocery shoppers know which chains are cheaper and have the best quality. Those at the top are Fall River area favorites. Consumers’ Checkbook compared grocers using a 154-item list of common items to evaluate stores on price, quality of products and service.
fallriverreporter.com
Roadwork and water shutoff to take place in North Main Street area of Fall River
Roadwork and a section of water main on North Main Street in Fall River will be shut down beginning this week. According to the Water Department, the road work will occur starting on December 8th and last until December 16th. The roadwork is in isolated areas in this corridor for replacement of valves on the water main.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
Valley Breeze
Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut
WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
WPRI
Eye on RI: holiday hoopla
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Pawtucket Winter Wonderland– The display is made up of 650 Christmas trees decorated by their sponsor families, 20 Victorian houses sponsored by local businesses, large light displays both on land and in the trees. You can walk down The Night before Christmas Lane and look through the windows of the houses to see scenes from the story on display and push the button to hear the story. There is an 18-foot-tall talking snowman to delight the children. There are 4 large light Trees along with an 8-foot-high Wonderland sign. Be sure to check out our two new displays, Santa’s reindeers stable and Mrs. Claus kitchen.
fallriverreporter.com
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River
Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
YAHOO!
Chef: Thayer Street hibachi restaurant, now closed, failed to pay wages, OT
PROVIDENCE – A local man is suing a now-closed Thayer Street hibachi restaurant, alleging that the owner violated fair labor laws and failed to pay him overtime during his time as a chef. Wang Lin is suing Ayame Hibachi LLC, doing business as Ayame Hibachi Express at 269 Thayer...
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
A 12 News crew observed smoke coming from multiple floors of the large residential property.
Fall River man charged with breaking into cars
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
ABC6.com
Snow Potential this Weekend
A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
