Landslide: Work continues to clear Highway 30

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are making progress in clearing a massive debris slide that closed Highway 30 between Clatskanie and Astoria Nov. 29.

As of early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, ODOT did not have an estimate of when the highway would be completely open. Beginning Dec. 4, ODOT allowed one lane to be open with flaggers from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly while crews continued removing hazardous rock and debris.

"We’re still scaling rock as we have since last weekend and hope to know maybe Friday some ETA for reopening at least one lane daytime too," ODOT spokesman David House said. "The amount of material that didn’t fall last week (but will) is a bigger concern than the amount that did."

The slide started about 10:30-11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside, according to ODIT. The slide is about 110 feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

This week, crews were working down the cliff side to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide. The hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe, ODOT stated in an earlier release.

If you travel Highway at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, ODOT recommends drivers use Highway 26 as the alternative route.