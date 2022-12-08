ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Landslide: Work continues to clear Highway 30

By The Chief
The Chief
The Chief
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3cZp_0jaXddep00

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are making progress in clearing a massive debris slide that closed Highway 30 between Clatskanie and Astoria Nov. 29.

As of early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, ODOT did not have an estimate of when the highway would be completely open. Beginning Dec. 4, ODOT allowed one lane to be open with flaggers from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly while crews continued removing hazardous rock and debris.

"We’re still scaling rock as we have since last weekend and hope to know maybe Friday some ETA for reopening at least one lane daytime too," ODOT spokesman David House said. "The amount of material that didn’t fall last week (but will) is a bigger concern than the amount that did."

The slide started about 10:30-11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside, according to ODIT. The slide is about 110 feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

This week, crews were working down the cliff side to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide. The hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe, ODOT stated in an earlier release.

If you travel Highway at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, ODOT recommends drivers use Highway 26 as the alternative route.

Comments / 0

Related
City Observatory

ODOT doesn’t care about covers, again

ODOT’s Supplemental Environmental Analysis shows it has no plans for doing anything on its vaunted freeway covers. It left the description of cover’s post-construction use as “XXX facilities” in the final, official Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. The report makes it clear that “restorative justice” is still...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
BANKS, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon Department of Transportation digs deep for Abernethy Bridge project

Powerful oscillator digs 200 feet below Willamette River near West Linn and Oregon City.Oregon Department of Transportation crews have begun digging deep beneath the bottom of the Willamette River in preparation for the building of earthquake-resilient support columns for the Abernethy Bridge between West Linn and Oregon City. Using a 200,000-pound oscillator, crews will dig more than 200 feet beneath the river to build 12-foot shafts for the support columns. ODOT is seismically improving Abernethy and other bridges along I-205 as part of the I-205 improvement project, which will also add a third travel lane to the corridor between Stafford Road and Oregon Route 213. "Upgrading the Abernethy Bridge to withstand a Cascadia level earthquake will be an incredible engineering feat and we're thrilled to see that work begin," ODOT Urban Mobility Office deputy director Della Mosier said in a press release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

TVF&R rescues construction worker on scaffolding atop West Linn Saloon

The construction worker suffered a medical emergency while working Friday afternoon. First responders extricated a construction worker who suffered a medical emergency while working on scaffolding above the West Linn Saloon Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. The individual, whose emergency did not appear to be life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital for further care, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "Due to a remodel at the restaurant's premise, crews had to use ingenuity to gain access to the individual who was on a scaffolding," a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue public information officer said. Willamette Falls Drive was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to access the patient and get them down from the scaffolding. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Camas mill prepares to demolish several unused structures

The Georgia-Pacific paper mill is gearing up to demolish several unused buildings and structures. The company has said the demolition work, which will take existing buildings and structures down to their slabs, is expected to take eight months to complete, beginning as soon as the project has received approval and lasting through the spring or early summer of 2023.
CAMAS, WA
Government Technology

Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030

(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Winter weather continues in Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow are here! And the timing couldn’t be better for early December. We’re only a week into this month and Portland’s rainfall total is below normal by more than 1 inch. No need to worry yet. Portland may collect upwards of 1.5 inches of rain in the next two days. This is, after all, our rainy season.
PORTLAND, OR
The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
581
Followers
585
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy