The Florida citrus industry was already looking at a historic low for fruit production in the 2022-23 growing season. Then came Hurricane Ian. In its December citrus forecast on Friday, the first to calculate the losses from Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted a Florida harvest of 20 million boxes of oranges for the season, a 28.5% decline from the initial forecast in October, which was 28 million boxes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO