ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Finally accounting for Hurricane Ian damage, USDA predicts historic low orange crop

The Florida citrus industry was already looking at a historic low for fruit production in the 2022-23 growing season. Then came Hurricane Ian. In its December citrus forecast on Friday, the first to calculate the losses from Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted a Florida harvest of 20 million boxes of oranges for the season, a 28.5% decline from the initial forecast in October, which was 28 million boxes.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Dec. 9

A petition drive is underway that will add an amendment to the Florida Constitution that creates a fundamental right to clean and healthy waters for the residents of Florida. This will be voted on in the General Election of 2024. There is currently no political will at the Florida state...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

As COVID spikes again in Florida, seasonal flu rising with it

As COVID-19 keeps sending more Floridians to the hospital, the seasonal flu is catching up to it. While the number of COVID-positive patients statewide has ballooned by almost 50% over the past month, influenza hospitalizations have more than doubled. Medical staff across Florida tended to 1,504 COVID patients Friday, the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy