NBC12
‘I just miss my son’: Holiday memorial held for Richmond families of homicide victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 56 people have been killed in Richmond so far in 2022, and Thursday night, families and friends of the victims came together at city hall to remember their lives. “56 people died in our city this year, 56 too many,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards...
Richmond philanthropist heartbroken after losing second family member in months
For cousin Ricky Johnson, the loss on Friday was even more heartbreaking as it was the second family member he has lost to gun violence in six months.
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
‘How does this make sense?’: Family, community leaders react to deadly shooting in South Richmond
Family members and leaders are speaking out after a man was shot and killed in South Richmond.
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
Police presence at active scene in South Richmond
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Prince William Police warning community after 3 teens overdose, 1 fatally
No evidence that links theses incidents together has yet been found, but it is believed that all three boys took counterfeit Percocet, or "Perc30" tablets that were laced with fentanyl. This comes several months after two Prince William teens died after taking what is believed to have been fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
NBC12
1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
NBC12
‘A gift was just taken from us’: Family devastated after cousin gunned down on Ruffin Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after getting shot Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.
Woman's body discovered outside Hanover church
Andrea Thompson-Lambert, 56, of Richmond, was found dead Wednesday afternoon outside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road in Mechanicsville.
Man arrested in Henrico, accused in murder of 3-week-old infant in North Carolina
A man has been arrested and accused in the murder of a 3-week-old infant in North Carolina
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus.
