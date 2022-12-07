ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, VA

Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Bay Net

CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business

WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
WALDORF, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
RICHMOND, VA

