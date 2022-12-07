Read full article on original website
2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show at Scheels Arena
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place December 9-11 at the Scheels Arena. The show will offer more than 100 different vendors, manufacturers, guides and resorts. They say there is something for every angler. Visit the show to see the latest ice fishing gear, learn about new destinations and talk with the pros.
Look Who Is Coming Back To ND In 2023 – Along With Some Friends
So, guessing by the cover photo of this story, am I talking about the guy on the left or right?. Well, the dude that had spotted his new buddy at Kirkwood Mall this past summer is famous on his own right now, after taking a couple of seconds to greet this mega-rock superstar. "North Dakota Nice" was shared with the one and only Alice Cooper, who was in town to perform at the Bismarck Event Center. Mr. Cooper just strolled around the Mall, at ease, shopping. Then the day of his show, he and his wife Sheryl posed with the owners of a local restaurant, enjoying a leisurely lunch - that's the kind of guy he is - approachable and genuine. We are all looking forward to his return to North Dakota next August, oh one more thing, he won't be alone.
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Otter Tail County Salvation Army Far Behind on Toy Donations
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The Salvation Army is running low on toy donations in Ottertail County, and is asking the public to help make Christmas brighter for thousands of kids. The Salvation Army needs enough toys to serve about 300 children this Christmas season, but current inventory levels can accommodate only 155 children. This shortfall must be filled before our Twin Cities toy distributions begin on Thursday, Dec. 15. We have children registered from Perham, Pelican Rapids, Erhard, Battle Lake, Otter Tail, Fergus Falls, and across the county.
‘There is hope out there’: Fighting back against addiction in the Fargo-Moorhead area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The battle against addiction can be a long and difficult road, and some have found solace in their journey by finding sobriety along the way. The Soul Solutions Recovery Center has been in the Fargo-Moorhead area for a year now, helping over 475 people with substance use disorder.
Moorhead teen who lost her parents shares the importance of Live United Give United Day
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – It’s Live United, Give United Day in Cass and Clay counties. It’s a chance to raise awareness and inspire action to help families who are homeless. The non-profit hosted a poverty simulator to give people a look into the difficulties of people having to...
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
Fargo Featured: Assessor's Office
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Assessor Michael Splonskowski spoke with WDAY Radio about appraising homes in the city, how they track property information and ownership, and speaking about misconceptions the department often faces from taxpayers. Appraisal and Property Value. The Assessment Department appraises the values of all 36,000 parcels of...
Breckenridge family’s home destroyed in fire weeks before Christmas
BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Just weeks before Christmas, a young Breckenridge family has been displaced with little left to their names after their home lit up in flames early Monday morning,. “It’s very hard to watch something like that go away in just the blink of an eye,”...
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
Extra safety measures in place at Fargo North High School after not credible threat
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Fargo School District say a report was made to administration of an argument between two students, including a threat to safety. Officials say the incident was investigated by the district and Fargo PD. They deemed the threat not credible, and there...
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
Did NDSU Get A Break? SDSU Football Player Arrested
With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
