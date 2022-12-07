ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

uoflnews.com

UofL senior wins inaugural international STEM fellowship

Afi Tagnedji, a University of Louisville senior majoring in biochemistry, is among an elite group of international science, technology, engineering and mathematics students awarded the first Quad Fellowship. The fellowship, which focuses on building a network of the next generation of scientists and technologists, today announced its first cohort of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflnews.com

Disadvantaged students pay a price to move up, says education prize winner

Disadvantaged college students pay a heavy ethical and emotional price to become upwardly mobile, says a scholar who on Dec. 8 was named winner of the 2023 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Education. Jennifer Morton, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, earned the prize for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflnews.com

Faith is the key to making Black lives matter, says religion award winner

How do we really know God cares when Black people are still getting killed? How long do we have to wait for God’s justice?. Hearing her son ask those questions and seeing Black Lives Matter protests erupt nationwide after George Floyd’s death led theologian Kelly Brown Douglas to write “Resurrection Hope: A Future Where Black Lives Matter.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflnews.com

UofL medical student receives national award for research on gender diversity in patient simulation

Fourth-year medical student, Luca Petrey (they/them), recently was awarded the 2022 RIME Underrepresented in Medicine Research Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Petrey, in collaboration with Emily Noonan and Laura Weingartner, was recognized at the 2022 AAMC Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, for their paper titled “Gender Diverse Representation in Patient Simulation: A Scoping Review.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

