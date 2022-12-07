ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage

A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
New York Post

Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border

America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Ingram Atkinson

After blind woman gets left behind on plane, she decides to take measures into her own hands

This mistake could have turned things from bad to worse. In 2010, a blind 18-year-old Canadian named Jessica Cabbot was traveling to Florida on a United Airlines flight to see her fiance. Jessica claimed to be traveling alone because she is blind. When she spoke with the flight attendants in advance, they reassured her, "You know, just wait till the plane lands and then we'll come get you."
The Conversation Africa

Durban coastline: sewage polluted beaches pose threat to holiday makers and the environment

Large numbers of businesses in eThekwini on South Africa’s eastern seaboard – which includes the port city of Durban – rely heavily on tourism. It’s a popular holiday destination, only six hours by road from Johannesburg. Millions of people living inland head to the warm coastline over the country’s extended December/January school holiday break. But maybe not this year. As Anja du Plessis explains, many of the beaches along the Durban coastline aren’t safe to swim in. She explains what’s happened, and why.
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
