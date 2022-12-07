Read full article on original website
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
An Airline Passenger Called Out 'The Most Reclined Seat In History' & TikTokers Are Split
Have you ever sat behind a passenger on a flight who fully reclined their chair, leaving you with cramped legs and no space to do anything?. One TikTok video about that experience has absolutely blown up on the platform, with over 5.4 million views and plenty of discussion about the proper way to recline your seat on a plane.
A Delta passenger says he was told TSA staff would arrive with guns to remove him from a plane after he asked to wait for his wheelchair
The passenger said Delta staff got "immediately got livid" after he refused to leave the plane until his wheelchair was delivered.
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
Airline passenger 'stuck' between couple with baby gets huge response on Twitter
An airline passenger could not understand why a husband declined to swap seats with him on a flight after he was seated between the couple and their child. He took to Twitter about it.
Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border
America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
A Lufthansa Airbus A350 was forced to emergency land in Angola leaving some passengers stranded in the country for days
Passengers were stuck on the plane for hours after landing, and their passports were confiscated by the Angolan military, per German news outlet NTV.
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
After blind woman gets left behind on plane, she decides to take measures into her own hands
This mistake could have turned things from bad to worse. In 2010, a blind 18-year-old Canadian named Jessica Cabbot was traveling to Florida on a United Airlines flight to see her fiance. Jessica claimed to be traveling alone because she is blind. When she spoke with the flight attendants in advance, they reassured her, "You know, just wait till the plane lands and then we'll come get you."
Durban coastline: sewage polluted beaches pose threat to holiday makers and the environment
Large numbers of businesses in eThekwini on South Africa’s eastern seaboard – which includes the port city of Durban – rely heavily on tourism. It’s a popular holiday destination, only six hours by road from Johannesburg. Millions of people living inland head to the warm coastline over the country’s extended December/January school holiday break. But maybe not this year. As Anja du Plessis explains, many of the beaches along the Durban coastline aren’t safe to swim in. She explains what’s happened, and why.
The FAA asked the traveling public what they thought about airplane seating and the answers confirm what you've been thinking all along
The FAA is currently reviewing thousands of comments, a spokesperson said. Travelers had 90 days to voice concerns as part of an open comment forum.
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander
Goodbye airplane mode? Some countries could allow phone calls during flights
Airline passengers in some European countries could soon be able to make phone calls while on flights following a European Commission ruling in November.
Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?
Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
Japan lawmaker in Taiwan says China threat needs more military spending
TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan needs to increase its military spending in the face of the "grim reality" of the threat from China and North Korea, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Sunday during a visit to Taiwan.
France Bans Domestic Flights In Areas With A Train Alternative To Cut Down On Carbon Emissions
France is on a mission to cut down on carbon emissions through travel. The European country is banning domestic flights in areas with a train alternative. The decision, approved by the European Commission, applies to routes with a train that takes less than two and a half hours to get to your destination.
