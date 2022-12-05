Read full article on original website
WSMV
Silver Alert issued for missing La Vergne man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who has been missing in La Vergne since Thursday. La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and has not been seen since. He has a severe mental disability and health issues that are of great concern, according to police. He is also in need of lifesaving medication that he does not have access to.
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
WSMV
Police: Antioch burglary suspect caught without pants in homeowner’s bed
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – A burglary suspect was taken into custody Thursday after police say they caught her sleeping in an Antioch resident’s bed without any pants on. Rachel Edds, 35, was charged with aggravated burglary. Metro Police responded to Richards Road at about 12:30 p.m. to investigate...
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
WSMV
Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.
WSMV
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
HENDERSONVILLE (WSMV) — A man is accused of stealing more than 4,000 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hendersonville on East Main Street. Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, is seen on dash camera video taken into custody by Hendersonville Police. They’ve been investigating his connection to stealing 4,200 gallons of diesel valued at approximately $20,000. Investigators say Rodriguez-Denis was seen on surveillance video making several trips to the gas station.
WSMV
Construction worker injured in gas fire in the Nations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after a gas main ruptured and caused huge flames at a construction site in the Nations area in Nashville on Friday. It happened California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard. The flames burned for about two hours until Piedmont Gas could...
WSMV
Businesses reopen after gas main rupture, explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses on Centennial Boulevard reopened after they were shut down by a gas main rupture and explosion. WSMV4 crews spoke to local corner store workers who were still in shock. Silo Market is located just a few feet away from where employees said they watched more...
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees talk to corporate about missing paychecks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at three Tennessee urgent cares are becoming desperate. For more than a month, they haven’t been paid. One worker says she must take out thousands of dollars in loans just to pay bills. WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek was there Friday after she was invited to a private corporate call with employees.
WSMV
Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes. Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.
WSMV
Kingston Springs continues to rebuild one year after tornado
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A home without a roof, boarded up windows, a dumpster full of debris and a cleared path of downed trees are all reminders of what happened in Kingston Springs just one year ago. An EF-2 tornado ripped through in the middle of the night,...
WSMV
Metro Schools host job fair to hire safety ambassadors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend, Metro Schools will host a job fair as they work to hire “safety ambassadors” within the district’s elementary schools. “We are confident that we have safe and secure buildings, but we always look for opportunities to do even more to make sure we are enhancing and keeping our students safe,” said Sean Braisted, MNPS Spokesperson.
WSMV
Illness forces postponement of LeAnn Rimes’ Ryman show set for Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music performer LeAnn Rimes show set for Saturday has been rescheduled for April 2023, the Ryman Auditorium announced Thursday. Rimes said Thursday she was sick with the flu and would not be able to perform on Saturday. The show has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023.
WSMV
As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
WSMV
Fair Board holds public hearing to discuss speedway renovation proposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people attended Metro’s Board of Fair Commissioners meeting on Thursday night to discuss the Bristol Motor Speedway’s proposal to take over the Fairgrounds Speedway. Those for the proposal and in opposition shared emotional pleas with the board members and the public on...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Some Weekend Rain
Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM Saturday. Visibility less than one mile in Dense Fog. More showers for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine in the 60s for the beginning of next week. Overnight will be dry, with areas of dense fog forming. Low in the mid 40s. Most...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Morning Fog, then Rain Returns
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Visibility less than one mile in dense fog is likely. Fog will gradually dissipate during the mid-late morning today. Showers will then move in from the west, likely reaching Nashville during the early afternoon. Showers will linger into this evening as well. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning and top off in the mid 50s this afternoon.
WSMV
Tennessee high school athletes now eligible to sign NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school athletes in Tennessee can now get paid and sign endorsement deals after the TSSAA approved name, image and likeness rules on Thursday. The new rules are similar to the college sport guidelines that were approved by the NCAA last year, and a handful of students are already announcing sponsorships.
