Silver Alert issued for missing La Vergne man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who has been missing in La Vergne since Thursday. La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and has not been seen since. He has a severe mental disability and health issues that are of great concern, according to police. He is also in need of lifesaving medication that he does not have access to.
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station

HENDERSONVILLE (WSMV) — A man is accused of stealing more than 4,000 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hendersonville on East Main Street. Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, is seen on dash camera video taken into custody by Hendersonville Police. They’ve been investigating his connection to stealing 4,200 gallons of diesel valued at approximately $20,000. Investigators say Rodriguez-Denis was seen on surveillance video making several trips to the gas station.
Construction worker injured in gas fire in the Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after a gas main ruptured and caused huge flames at a construction site in the Nations area in Nashville on Friday. It happened California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard. The flames burned for about two hours until Piedmont Gas could...
Businesses reopen after gas main rupture, explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses on Centennial Boulevard reopened after they were shut down by a gas main rupture and explosion. WSMV4 crews spoke to local corner store workers who were still in shock. Silo Market is located just a few feet away from where employees said they watched more...
Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes. Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.
Metro Schools host job fair to hire safety ambassadors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend, Metro Schools will host a job fair as they work to hire “safety ambassadors” within the district’s elementary schools. “We are confident that we have safe and secure buildings, but we always look for opportunities to do even more to make sure we are enhancing and keeping our students safe,” said Sean Braisted, MNPS Spokesperson.
As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
Fair Board holds public hearing to discuss speedway renovation proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people attended Metro’s Board of Fair Commissioners meeting on Thursday night to discuss the Bristol Motor Speedway’s proposal to take over the Fairgrounds Speedway. Those for the proposal and in opposition shared emotional pleas with the board members and the public on...
First Alert Forecast: Some Weekend Rain

Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM Saturday. Visibility less than one mile in Dense Fog. More showers for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine in the 60s for the beginning of next week. Overnight will be dry, with areas of dense fog forming. Low in the mid 40s. Most...
First Alert Forecast: Morning Fog, then Rain Returns

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Visibility less than one mile in dense fog is likely. Fog will gradually dissipate during the mid-late morning today. Showers will then move in from the west, likely reaching Nashville during the early afternoon. Showers will linger into this evening as well. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning and top off in the mid 50s this afternoon.
Tennessee high school athletes now eligible to sign NIL deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school athletes in Tennessee can now get paid and sign endorsement deals after the TSSAA approved name, image and likeness rules on Thursday. The new rules are similar to the college sport guidelines that were approved by the NCAA last year, and a handful of students are already announcing sponsorships.
