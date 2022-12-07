ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Outsider.com

Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight

Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Outsider.com

Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend

As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
