WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend
As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Back-to-back winter storms bring heavy snow, critical fire conditions and even a possible haboob to the West
Two winter storms in less than a week will bring more than a foot of snow to the mountains, wind gusts of over 70 mph leading to the possibility of a wall of dust and the high danger of fire to the central and western US.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
'Difficult to impossible' travel is forecast for Tahoe
The National Weather Service issued a stern message on Tuesday, warning that travel in California's Sierra Nevada and the Tahoe area could be "difficult to impossible" in the coming days.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather Mixed With Snow and Rain Expected in Northeast Until Weekend, Forecast Says
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
