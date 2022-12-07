AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO