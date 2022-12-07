ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Carissa Moore the latest Olympian to receive Sullivan Award

Carissa Moore, who won surfing's Olympic debut in Tokyo, joined a long list of gold medalists to receive the Sullivan Award. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/carissa-moore-sullivan-award-surfing/
WKTV

Long jumper accused of false information to get Olympic spot

A long jumper and Albania officials may face bans after they were accused of submitting false information that helped the athlete get a Tokyo Olympic spot. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/albania-long-jumper-olympics-izmir-smajlaj/
sportstravelmagazine.com

Arena Games Triathlon Expanding in 2023

The Arena Games Triathlon World Championship Series will expand to new destinations across Europe, North America and Asia for the second season of the format developed by Super League Triathlon. “Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift has been recognized as one of the most dynamic and pioneering race formats in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy