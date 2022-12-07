Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Jamie Anderson, Olympic snowboarding champion, announces pregnancy
Jamie Anderson, a two-time Olympic snowboarding champion, announced she is pregnant. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/08/jamie-anderson-pregnant-snowboarding/
WKTV
Carissa Moore the latest Olympian to receive Sullivan Award
Carissa Moore, who won surfing's Olympic debut in Tokyo, joined a long list of gold medalists to receive the Sullivan Award. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/carissa-moore-sullivan-award-surfing/
WKTV
Long jumper accused of false information to get Olympic spot
A long jumper and Albania officials may face bans after they were accused of submitting false information that helped the athlete get a Tokyo Olympic spot. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/albania-long-jumper-olympics-izmir-smajlaj/
BBC
European Cross Country Championships: Jessica Warner-Judd and Emile Cairess lead GB challenge
Venue: Piemonte-La Mandria Park, Italy Date: Sunday 11 December Starts: 08:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Trial winners Jessica Warner-Judd and Emile Cairess lead the British challenge at the European Cross Country Championships in Italy on Sunday. Warner-Judd came fourth in...
WKTV
Japanese pair edges Americans for historic Grand Prix Final figure skating title
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won the biggest title ever for a Japanese figure skating pair, taking the Grand Prix Final. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/09/grand-prix-final-figure-skating-results/
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arena Games Triathlon Expanding in 2023
The Arena Games Triathlon World Championship Series will expand to new destinations across Europe, North America and Asia for the second season of the format developed by Super League Triathlon. “Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift has been recognized as one of the most dynamic and pioneering race formats in...
