Anyone notice the constant over dramatic rhetoric about any storm that come in? Atmospheric rivers, torrential downpours, extreme weather, chaos, mass destruction, wide spread flooding. I lived through so many fantastic storms in my 25 years as a, resident in teh Sierra Nevada range and we just called them snow storms. Geeez people, get a life.
Isn’t that what it is supposed to do in the winter? Or would they rather continue with a drought? Weather is cyclical. I remember a drought in Africa happened for a period of years and then it rained again. Man controls nothing on earth.
when I was a kid before climate change it was cold.in the winter. I think that's why its called winter. it even snowed. now it snows in winter. go figure.
Related
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada
CAL FIRE Releases Updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map for Public Comment, Will Host 57 Public Hearings Throughout California
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California
Imagery shows heavy snow, significant icing as blizzard continues to blast Plains
California and National Drought Summary for December 13, 2022, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 81% of California in Severe Drought, A Decline of 4% Week-Over-Week
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
Cities look at banning natural gas
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
To cut fossil fuels, California needs power lines, fast. Building them takes a decade
Fox Weather
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 134