Wrestling Observer Radio: Great ROH and NXT shows, UFC, ROH streaming deal, Sasha Banks to New Japan, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including great shows from Ring of Honor and NXT, a full UFC recap, notes on the ROH streaming deal announced today, Sasha Banks to the Tokyo Dome and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right ...
BBC
European Cross Country Championships: Jessica Warner-Judd and Emile Cairess lead GB challenge
Venue: Piemonte-La Mandria Park, Italy Date: Sunday 11 December Starts: 08:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Trial winners Jessica Warner-Judd and Emile Cairess lead the British challenge at the European Cross Country Championships in Italy on Sunday. Warner-Judd came fourth in...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arena Games Triathlon Expanding in 2023
The Arena Games Triathlon World Championship Series will expand to new destinations across Europe, North America and Asia for the second season of the format developed by Super League Triathlon. “Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift has been recognized as one of the most dynamic and pioneering race formats in...
