Pa. man sentenced in federal court is arraigned by county judge on new charges
WILLIAMSPORT – A Montour County man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine is facing more charges related to his conduct in jail. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann to a total...
Pa. Superior Court decides on cocaine dealer's appeal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A man found guilty of repeatedly selling crack cocaine in the Lock Haven area appealed to the Superior Court what he called an "excessive" sentence, but lost that appeal on Friday, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Mikail Handy, 48, of Philadelphia was picked up by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Williamsport in January of 2020. He was the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit investigation that resulted in his arrest for selling crack cocaine, according to a...
