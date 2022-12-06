Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID-19 and flu cases climb
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated. It sounds familiar, right? State health officials say there’s an urgent reason for you to take their advice. It’s a cycle we all became familiar with at the height of COVID-19. Doctors are yet again asking that you take the steps to protect yourself, namely vaccination, in hopes that it will keep you out of already full hospitals.
WDAM-TV
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage...
Comments / 0