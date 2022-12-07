ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia builds up defences inside its OWN borders as UK intelligence says Vladimir Putin's clueless generals mistakenly fear Ukraine's fightback will be so successful they could INVADE

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Russian soldiers are digging defences inside their own country in the mistaken belief that Ukraine could launch an invasion of its own, military intelligence.

In a sign of how badly its own brutal invasion is going, Vladimir Putin's humiliated forces are 'extending defensive positions' along the border with north eastern Ukraine and 'deep inside' the Belgorod region.

The Ministry of Defence said that Putin's generals could be acting to boost patriotic feeling at home - where the war is very unpopular - by inventing an invasion threat.

But they also said the move also 'probably illustrates some Russia decision-makers' genuine (but false) belief that there is a credible threat of invasion by Ukrainian forces.'

Belgorod is one of the launch sites for cruise missiles shot at Ukraine in recent weeks, striking critical infrastructure and killings civilians.

Elsewhere, civilians in the port city of Rostov, to the east of Ukraine, have been undergoing military training including learning how to use guns.

Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory yesterday - Ukraine's Armed Forces Day -  have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed

An MoD spokesman said: 'Russia has recently started extending defensive positions along its international border with Ukraine, and deep inside its Belgorod region.

'On December 6 the governor of Belgorod announced he was establishing local ''self-defence units''.

'Trench digging has been reported in Belgorod since at least April 2022, but the new constructions are probably more elaborate systems, designed to rebuff mechanised assault.

'There is a realistic possibility that the Russian authorities are promoting defensive preparations within internationally recognised Russian territory to burnish patriotic feeling.

'However, it probably illustrates some Russia decision-makers' genuine (but false) belief that there is a credible threat of invasion by Ukrainian forces.

'Paucity in strategic assessment is one of the critical weaknesses in the central Russian government architecture: as highlighted by Russia's original decision to invade Ukraine.

'Impartial official analysis is almost certainly frequently undermined by a tendency toward group-think and politically expedient conclusions.'

Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory yesterday have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours.

Ukrainian officials revelled in the blasts but declined to acknowledge Kyiv's role, after Russia said Ukraine used unmanned Soviet-era aerial vehicles to attack two air force bases in the Ryazan and Saratov areas of south-central Russia.

Neither side has produced concrete evidence of what kinds of weapons were used and who was behind the attacks.

But the Russian statements suggested Ukraine may have used a Tupolev Tu-141 or Tu-143 reconnaissance drone, which date to the 1970s but could have been carrying explosives this time, according to some experts.

Kyiv also said on Sunday it was making progress with a new indigenous combat drone with a range of 1,000 km (665 miles).

Moscow said Monday's attacks killed three of its servicemen and wounded four more, as well as damaging two warplanes. On Tuesday, a third Russian airfield in Kursk, which lies closer to Ukraine, was set ablaze in another drone strike.

Military analysts saw the attacks as Kyiv's response to Russia on the same day that Moscow conducted another wave of missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

It was not the first time Russia accused Ukraine of using such drones for attacks inside its borders.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow said Ukraine used Tupolev Tu-143 drones laden with explosives in July to conduct strikes in the southern Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk that border on Ukraine.

Kyiv has been talking for weeks about the idea of developing an 'army of drones', and its defence minister told Reuters he regarded unmanned aerial vehicles and drones as the future of modern warfare.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom said it had completed a number of successful tests on a new combat drone with a range of 1,000 km. The company plans to test it in conditions of electronic jamming, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

Russia has used its vast superiority in long-range missile capabilities to unleash wave after wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine's power grid, causing massive outages in what Kyiv says is a brutal attempt to try to break public resolve to fight. Moscow says its attacks are legitimate.

Trey Glasco
7d ago

A bunch of wasteful back and forth skirmishes is all it has been so far. I have no doubt with help from the USA 🇺🇸 and the UN, Ukraine 🇺🇦 could put a serious hurt on Russia 🇷🇺

Brian Mcguire
7d ago

If Russia can invade and destroy Ukraine. I would say Ukraine needs to invade Russia and destroy buildings as well. Fire away and may the force be with you. In Case people don't know, this was a planned war to steal American Tax Dollars. 21 Billion is unaccounted for. 1 Billion has been found in the DNC Democrats toy chest to support their elections. I Don't make this crap up. Research, Ask Questions, Do your homework. Ask where each dollar went and what was it spent on given to the Ukraine war. Don't go by hear say.

Mike Griffith
7d ago

they invaded Ukraine but don't expect the same for themselves?

