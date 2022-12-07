Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
nodq.com
Dustin Rhodes comments on when his AEW contract expires and retirement plans
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes commented on his plans to retire as an active wrestler…. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke into the business, and he wasn’t in the best shape, he was using a walker, and I was just getting into the business and I was green and excited and hungry and passionate, and I still am, but I made a promise to myself that I was going to get out while I can still walk. I didn’t really think I was going to say anything about this, it just happened at Blizzard Brawl, and I thought, ‘I don’t think anybody is going to pick up on it,’ but they did and it caught fire. I just have to own it. I truly don’t want to go out in the business and do anything that tarnishes my career. I don’t want to slip up and fall. I have this in the back of my head every time I go out, ‘what if I do something stupid?’ Then they’re going to start chanting ‘please retire’ and I don’t want it to get to that. I know I’m doing really well right now and having some of the best work of my entire career these last four years, even though they are few and far between, Tony has done a good job treating me like an attraction, and I appreciate that and it does help my body, but on the flip side, it’s hard when you’re not working five days a week like the WWE schedule. Your body gets calloused and used to it, now I work once every two, three, four months, and if you go 100 miles an hour then you pay the price. It takes me a week and a half to two weeks to recover from one match. I’m starting to see those things. My knees are pretty rough. My shoulders are pretty rough. I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Yardbarker
Sonjay Dutt comments on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, the difference between his job in WWE and AEW
Sonjay Dutt said he loves doing backstage work more than wrestling:. "Ever since I stopped wrestling, it was a weird transition. Okay, now I've stopped wrestling. I'm working backstage. Is this really what I want to do and quickly I learned ,yes. I love doing what I do backstage. I'm more fulfilled professionally working in a backstage capacity than I did going out there and wrestling."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonjay Dutt Talks Working With Satnum Singh In AEW, Thinks Singh Has A Bright Future
AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
wrestlinginc.com
Sonjay Dutt Discusses Working With Tony Khan On AEW Creative
Since signing with AEW in the summer of 2021, Sonjay Dutt has become an important figure for the company. Dutt works as a producer alongside Tony Khan and members of the roster like QT Marshall, as well as appearing onscreen as the manager for Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett. Earlier this year, Dutt was promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, and the retired wrestler elaborated on the process of working with Khan on AEW creative during a recent appearance on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette.
webisjericho.com
Former NXT Wrestler Debuts For AEW On Rampage
During this week’s Dynamite, Orange Cassidy offered Kip Sabian a shot at the All-Atlantic Championship. However, because he was hurt from earlier in the evening, Sabian would turn down the shot but would get a replacement for Rampage. With it revealed at the taping, which followed Dynamite, former NXT wrestler and fellow British wrestler Trent Seven was the man to take up the opportunity. And without giving away spoilers on the match, Sabian, Seven, and Penelope Ford could be a group.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Opens Up On His Banter With Excalibur In AEW
Back in October, former AEW talent William Regal made an appearance on the “Inside The Ropes” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics. When asked about his on-air relationship with Excalibur, Regal opened up on the “flirty” lines the two men often use while going back and forth with each other on commentary, wanting to lighten the mood at times, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – FITE.tv Feed Briefly Cuts Out, Trent Seven Spotted
As seen during Friday night’s AEW Rampage broadcast, former NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven made his debut with All Elite Wrestling. At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Seven was shown sitting in the crowd watching the Pure Championship match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia:. During...
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event in Arlington, TX has 2,227 tickets out. Next Wednesday’s Winter is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. There are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett: ‘I’m Pumped For My Day Job’
During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett commented on his new gig in All Elite Wrestling, including working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He said,. “I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Cary Silkin Be At ROH Final Battle 2022?, Big AEW Dynamite Error
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Spectrum cable subscribers encountered an issue as TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour. The channel was frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to Instagram today to announce that he won’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Complete PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field Revealed, NWA Contract Signing Set
We now have the entire field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament announced. On Friday, PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia as confirmed names competing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were ill this week. Moxley was still at the taping despite his condition, because he knew he had to be on hand for the Regal angle, and to reinforce that the BCC would stay together. Moxley was also scheduled to face Takeshita on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, because AEW President Tony Khan is trying to keep that program strong. By all reports, everyone was happy with how the Moxley vs. Takeshita match went.
