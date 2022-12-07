Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older […]
Ohio lawmakers try to convince GOP to legalize marijuana
Ohioans, specifically Clevelanders, have been trying to get marijuana legalized for recreational use for years now. Lawmakers are stepping in to join the fight, but it hasn’t been successful so far.
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Biden: "I urge states to follow Oregon's example," pardon simple marijuana offenses
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden has weighed in on Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to pardon 45,000 individuals for simple marijuana possession offenses. In a tweet on the @POTUS Twitter account, President Biden says “Oregon is the latest state to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession, following my pardon of federal offenses and call to Governors to do the same in their states. It’s time to right our failed approach to marijuana. I urge states to follow Oregon’s example.”
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Ohio Senate GOP to clarify women’s health exemptions on six-week abortion ban
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Senate Republicans are working to clarify language on the six-week abortion […] The post Ohio Senate GOP to clarify women’s health exemptions on six-week abortion ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress
The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Here’s How States Plan to Limit Abortion — Even Where It Is Already Banned
This story originally appeared on 19thnews.org. As statehouses across the country prepare for next year’s legislative sessions — most for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned — Republican lawmakers are pushing for further restrictions on reproductive health, even in states where abortion is already banned.
Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis
Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform
At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are…
Ohio Senate votes to redefine ‘green energy’ to include fossil fuels and drilling in state parks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. House Bill 507 was originally called “the chicken bill,” aimed at regulating the number of poultry chicks that can be sold in lots. But this week, during a frenzy of lame-duck legislating, Republicans in the Ohio Senate amended the bill to change a scientific definition and approve oil and gas drilling in state parks for basically anyone who applies.
Colorado's Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult-Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork...
Oregon Department of Justice asks federal judge to postpone part of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice asked a federal judge Sunday to postpone a portion of Measure 114, Oregon's landmark gun control measure passed by voters in November. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, the Department of Justice asked for the permit requirement of...
