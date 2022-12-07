ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older […]
OHIO STATE
KATU.com

Biden: "I urge states to follow Oregon's example," pardon simple marijuana offenses

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden has weighed in on Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to pardon 45,000 individuals for simple marijuana possession offenses. In a tweet on the @POTUS Twitter account, President Biden says “Oregon is the latest state to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession, following my pardon of federal offenses and call to Governors to do the same in their states. It’s time to right our failed approach to marijuana. I urge states to follow Oregon’s example.”
OREGON STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Senate GOP to clarify women’s health exemptions on six-week abortion ban

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Senate Republicans are working to clarify language on the six-week abortion […] The post Ohio Senate GOP to clarify women’s health exemptions on six-week abortion ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Estacada News

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board

(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
OHIO STATE
Virginia Mercury

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis

Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform

At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are…
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate votes to redefine ‘green energy’ to include fossil fuels and drilling in state parks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. House Bill 507 was originally called “the chicken bill,” aimed at regulating the number of poultry chicks that can be sold in lots. But this week, during a frenzy of lame-duck legislating, Republicans in the Ohio Senate amended the bill to change a scientific definition and approve oil and gas drilling in state parks for basically anyone who applies.
OHIO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult-Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork...
COLORADO STATE

