NASDAQ

Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Vision Can Continue to Pay Off

Whenever a company or an individual acts on a vision of the future, there are usually pessimists who say that because something is what it is now, it will always be that way. They are the ones who said the internet was a fad, that mobile connectivity wasn’t practical, then that bitcoin at $250 was laughable and unsustainable. These unimaginative people create an environment where it is difficult for companies to make bold decisions, even when they clearly see a trend in their own industry.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
ValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
rigzone.com

Big Oil to Meet With UK Chancellor Over Windfall Tax

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss an expansion of a windfall tax on the industry.
NASDAQ

China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
The Center Square

Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion

The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
