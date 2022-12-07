Read full article on original website
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis
Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
Oregon groups urge Kotek to increase environmental funding, staff
The summit of King's Mountain provides spectacular views of the surrounding peaks in the Tillamook Forest. Almost 250 people joined a conversation Friday about environmental priorities with Gov.-elect Tina Kotek's transitional team. (Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr) Environmental and industry groups are urging Gov.-elect Tina Kotek to increase staff and budgets...
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said this week that the state is seeing less interest in the fuel assistance program than expected considering the "incredibly high rates.” (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that...
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) chats with reporters Dec. 5 after swearing-in ceremony at Harford Community College. A GOP strategist believes the party's renewal will start at the local level. Photo by William J. Ford. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect...
Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes
Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai looks at a screen showing a ballot for adjudication during the House District 15 recount on Dec. 8 in Juneau. Fenumiai's last day of work before retiring is Dec. 9. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) On her last day as director of the...
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
From left, GOP Reps. Jason Chipman, Curtis Trent and Phil Christofanelli speak during Missouri House debate on Nov. 11, 2020 (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing.
An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
School divisions, facing buildings in disrepair, tap into new buckets of money
A tour of the construction of the new Highland Springs High School in Henrico, estimated to cost about $80 million. (2021 photo Henrico County Public Schools) According to state data related to school construction needs, Grayson, Franklin City, Martinsville, Bristol and Petersburg are the most financially strapped localities in Virginia.
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
Tom Wolf’s Legacy: Progressive change, steady leadership, better government | Opinion
Tom Wolf’s governorship started in his famous Jeep but his expansive legacy was driven by a strong moral compass, a belief in good government, and a commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians, especially those so often left behind by their leaders. I had the privilege of working for Gov. Wolf...
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
Test scores plunged during pandemic as students struggled with disruptions
The state's first educational assessments since the pandemic started show N.J. students' reading and math scores fell calamitously. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) Test scores plummeted for New Jersey students in almost every grade, subject area, and demographic on statewide standardized tests given in the last school year,...
Nebraska Public Service Commission awards over $20 million in grants for broadband development
LINCOLN — More than $20 million will be distributed in 37 grants from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has announced. “As expected, the second-year of the NBBP grant program has surpassed the initial funding year,” said NSC Chair Dan Watermeier. “We have a good process in place and are eager to provide funding to continue broadband buildout to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”
Health advocates prep for ’23 session with ultimate goal of eliminating Md.’s uninsured population
Maryland health care advocates are lining up a list of priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session, which they hope will bring the state closer to their goal of ensuring that all residents have health insurance. The advocates have a news conference scheduled for Tuesday in Baltimore to spotlight their...
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says
Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
Kansas court affirms $9.9 million payment to state treasury from 32-state vaping settlement
TOPEKA — A district court judge in Kansas affirmed a $9.9 million settlement to the state resolving an investigation of allegations e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs engaged in deceptive marketing and sales practices appealing to youth who couldn’t legally purchase the product. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the money...
