newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis

Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon groups urge Kotek to increase environmental funding, staff

The summit of King's Mountain provides spectacular views of the surrounding peaks in the Tillamook Forest. Almost 250 people joined a conversation Friday about environmental priorities with Gov.-elect Tina Kotek's transitional team. (Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr) Environmental and industry groups are urging Gov.-elect Tina Kotek to increase staff and budgets...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement

Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses

From left, GOP Reps. Jason Chipman, Curtis Trent and Phil Christofanelli speak during Missouri House debate on Nov. 11, 2020 (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines

• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

School divisions, facing buildings in disrepair, tap into new buckets of money

A tour of the construction of the new Highland Springs High School in Henrico, estimated to cost about $80 million. (2021 photo Henrico County Public Schools) According to state data related to school construction needs, Grayson, Franklin City, Martinsville, Bristol and Petersburg are the most financially strapped localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race

Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal

The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Test scores plunged during pandemic as students struggled with disruptions

The state's first educational assessments since the pandemic started show N.J. students' reading and math scores fell calamitously. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) Test scores plummeted for New Jersey students in almost every grade, subject area, and demographic on statewide standardized tests given in the last school year,...
newsfromthestates.com

Nebraska Public Service Commission awards over $20 million in grants for broadband development

LINCOLN — More than $20 million will be distributed in 37 grants from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has announced. “As expected, the second-year of the NBBP grant program has surpassed the initial funding year,” said NSC Chair Dan Watermeier. “We have a good process in place and are eager to provide funding to continue broadband buildout to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says

Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
LOUISIANA STATE

