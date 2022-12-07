Woman found dead after house fire Wednesday

Related
Woman found dead in house fire near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- A woman has been found dead after a fire rang out from a home near Thief River Falls early Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has informed WDAY Radio that the Rocksbury Township home caught fire in the early morning hours, which led to a response from their department, as well as the Thief River Falls Police and Fire departments, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshall.
UPDATE: Woman found dead in house fire
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a death after a house fire near Thief River Falls, MN. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says the fire department was called to a house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just south of Thief River Falls. When...
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
Name Released Following Fatal Fire
Authorities in Pennington County have released the name of the person who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Rocksbury Township. The deceased female has been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. The case continues to be under investigation. A residential house fire was reported in Rocksbury Township around...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks Police said they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of […]
Minnesota firefighters rescue huge buck that fell through ice into river
Volunteer firefighters in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, rescued a large buck that had fallen through the ice and into the freezing water of the Red Lake River on Monday.
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
‘Local Legend’ Buck Rescued From Icy Minnesota River
A Minnesota volunteer fire department came to the rescue of a buck that fell through an icy river and was struggling to get to solid ground. Photos from the fiasco showed the wild animal half-submerged in the frigid northern water with two hooves desperately clawing at the ice to keep it above the surface. Luckily, for the deer, crews arrived in time before the deer could sink any further into a tragic fate.
Rosalie Burda, 89
Middle River - Rosalie Burda, of Middle River, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Thief River
Man given 15 years in prison for rural Grand Forks home invasion
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for a rural home invasion in February. Joseph Espinoza was accused of breaking into a home south of Grand Forks after stealing a vehicle and crashing it. He scuffled with a man and woman in the home before being shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.
Annette Timm, 64
Thief River Falls - Annette Timm, 64, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief Riv
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
Donna Larson, 61
Thief River Falls - Donna Larson, 61, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N
Holiday Train to return Thursday
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to Plummer and Thief River Falls on Thursday, Dec. 15. This is its first cross-continent tour in three
Earl McGregor, 84
Crookston - Earl Ray McGregor passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Riverview Memory Care in Crook
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Alma Margaret (Asp) Phelps, 96
Lake Elmo - Alma Phelps passed away on November 23, 2022. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 29 at Watermark Church, Stillwater. A
