Thief River Falls, MN

Woman found dead after house fire Wednesday

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 4 days ago
A woman was found dead Wednesday morning after a fire at this rural Thief River Falls home.

UPDATE: She has since been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. A woman was found dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning at 12403 150th Ave. N.E. in Thief River Falls, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Thief River Falls Fire Department. Her name hasn’t been released pending family notification. The fire was reported at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday. The fire department, sheriff’s office, Thief River Falls Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office responded. Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the woman. Firefighters remained on the scene for about six hours. The home was destroyed in the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

