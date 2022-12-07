ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

We Must Invest in Civics to Inform and Reengage an Increasingly Isolated America

By Michael Adams Kentucky Secretary of State
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xULT_0jaVR9xA00

For many Americans, the first image that comes to mind when they hear the term “civics” is not the White House or a voting booth, but rather an animated piece of paper singing on the steps of the Capitol Building. This initial introduction to civic learning – how we engage with each other, our communities, and our democratic system – is often the most direct exposure to civics instruction that many students receive. With growing polarity within our governmental institutions, our willingness and capacity to participate in our civic duties are more important than ever before, further emphasizing the need for robust civics education in schools.

Beyond increased involvement in our political systems, exposing young people to civic learning opportunities provides a myriad of benefits, including improved civic equality, the development of 21st-century skills, improved school climate, and even lower drop-out rates. Yet, despite how important civic learning and engagement and its associated student benefits are, alarming trends have continued to emerge, suggesting a decline across both areas.

According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, which conducts an annual survey measuring American civic knowledge, fewer than half of U.S. adults can name all three branches of government, down nine percentage points from last year and the first decline since 2016. Moreover, one out of every four respondents were unable to name any of the protections provided under the First Amendment.

Beyond the skills student acquire, civic learning promotes political participation since understanding and engagement are mutually reinforcing. Though the 2020 presidential election saw a spike in voter turnout nationally at nearly 67 percent, we cannot rely on polarization to drive participation. We must embed our civic understanding and responsibilities into the fabric of our society.

Yet, around the country, Americans are participating less in organizations where they can come together and solve problems, build relationships, and experience community—places like arts and cultural organizations, community centers, and churches. These “Civic Deserts,” where citizens do not have consistent opportunities to engage in civic or political life, are growing more common in the U.S. It is estimated that 60 percent of rural youth and 30 percent of urban and suburban Americans live in a civic desert. Declining participation and involvement with religious organizations and other institutions that have historically nurtured civic engagement further emphasize the need to invest and expand these opportunities through what we know works – education.

Schools are our most effective vehicle for imparting civic habits and values. In fact, education is deeply connected to civic engagement. Compulsory education laws in the U.S. have improved civic participation across many metrics, including voter turnout and group memberships.

Despite this evidence, we are not investing adequately in civic education. The very reason public education was established in the mid-1800s was to form citizens and prepare people for the tasks of self-government. Without clear and concise action, we will continue to grapple with growing disconnects from democratic institutions and norms, and likely see widening political divisions that threaten our entire governing system.

With expanded resources, we can reimagine how we teach civics and explore new, innovative ways to assess students on their knowledge. We must ensure students can learn about and engage with civics beyond just classroom learning by providing opportunities to discuss current events and encouraging students to engage in service-learning programs. We can also work to systematize and develop common social studies standards through state-led efforts to incorporate civic learning into state assessments and accountability measures.

I am working towards that goal in Kentucky. Last year, I joined the Executive Committee of the Kentucky Civic Education Coalition (KCEC), a non-partisan coalition. KCEC is launching a pilot program next school year which would provide students who pass a civics curriculum with a gold seal on their diploma when they graduate, recognizing them as exceptional informed citizens.

A critical understanding of our political systems, and our rights and responsibilities as citizens to engage with those systems, must be fostered and strengthened in schools. If we want to build an informed citizenry and robust political institutions, while also ensuring our children engage deeper with their education, we must do more to improve access to comprehensive civic learning and engagement opportunities. As other venues for civic engagement continue to disappear, schools may serve as a beacon guiding the future of our democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

How a fringe legal theory at the Supreme Court could blowtorch American elections

In February, a 40-page order from North Carolina’s Supreme Court found that a Republican-drawn map of the state’s political boundaries for congressional districts “unconstitutionally” infringed on the fundamental rights of voters in the state.The map – the product of a once-a-decade process of redrawing the political boundaries represented by elected officials in each state – had deprived North Carolina voters of “substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation” by drawing a map that “diminishes or dilutes a voter’s opportunity to aggregate with like-minded voters,” according to the ruling.The court threw out the map from the state’s GOP-dominated...
The Daily Telegram

Pfister: Legality of student loan reduction

In February 2023, in Biden v. Nebraska, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument and decide whether the president, by and through his secretary of education, can reduce student loan debt pursuant to a particular statutory delegation. This will be a heavy load since the recent case of Virginia v. EPA this last summer, which held that delegations from Congress must be clear in their intent on major questions. This is the “major question doctrine.”   ...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion

The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Biden administration announces new greenhouse gas standards for federal buildings

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration announced Wednesday new greenhouse gas goals and standards for federal buildings. The White House said it plans “to cut energy use and electrify equipment and appliances in 30 percent of the building space owned by the Federal government by 2030.” The Department of Energy simultaneously released a new Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for public comment on a coming rule: “Clean Energy for...
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform

At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are…
WASHINGTON STATE
eenews.net

‘Victory dance’ for Climate Crisis panel in its final hearing

The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis held its final hearing Tuesday, the end of an era that saw lawmakers devote unprecedented attention to the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. The committee was never a legislative powerhouse, nor was it intended to be. And after its...
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy