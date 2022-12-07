ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman surrounded, choked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVbeT_0jaVQsFt00

A woman was choked as she sat on a bench inside of a subway station on Sunday in Brooklyn in what police say was an unprovoked attack.

The 25-year-old victim was on the platform of the southbound 2 train inside of the Grand Army Plaza subway station in Prospect Heights around 12:45 a.m. when she was approached from behind by a group of male suspects.

Police say the group surrounded her, attempted to strangle her, and dragged her by the neck off the bench before fleeing.

The woman, a Brooklyn College student, was not seriously injured.

Police released images of the suspects which show two of them carrying longboard skateboards.

Detectives say the older suspect was heard instructing the younger attackers, leading investigators to speculate that the attack may have been a gang initiation rite.

The attack comes just weeks after the NYPD and MTA police deployed thousands of additional officers into the transit system.

While overall transit crime is up 32% so far this year over last year, it fell by 13% in the month of November and 26% in the past 28 days compared to the same period in 2021.

In fact, over the past 28 days, transit crime is down in every major category.

"This was a terrifying incident that no rider should have to go through," said MTA communications director Tim Minton. "It's exactly why the governor and mayor have surged hundreds of police officers into the transit system and more cameras are being added to the 11,500 already in place."

Ethel Stevenslove
7d ago
7d ago

Wooooow, this is so sad and sorrowful this happened to the young woman.....A lot of Parents don't know what their sons are doing while being out in the streets late at night until they get locked up......

Anthony Vitale
7d ago
7d ago

Not surprised by doing all this violence and crime.. Address the real problem people or it not only will go on and on but it will get worse..

Jakim Morgan
7d ago

We must fight to protect our second amendment Rights. It's not a debate there's nothing to talk about. We have a right to protect ourselves in a world run amok. Don't let corrupt selfish politicians with paid body guards tell you otherwise. If they want you unarmed then they should not have private security and Walk around vulnerable like everyone else.

