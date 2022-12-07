Read full article on original website
Related
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
BBC
Tech layoffs at Meta, Twitter, Amazon: The good people helping Indians find jobs
After thousands of Indians working on temporary visas in the US lost their jobs in recent tech layoffs, their peers have come together to help them find work and stay in the country. California-based journalist Savita Patel reports. Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off...
Tech Times
RealPeopleSearch Review - The Best People Search Service | Find People for Free
A few decades ago, losing touch with a person meant losing him forever. Childhood friends, first love, classmates, colleagues in a company- all these people frequently move to new addresses, other cities, and countries. Finding such people seems problematic at first glance. But now, modern technologies such as Real People Search have made things easier for individuals. Let's make a quick review about Real People Search to see how it can help you out.
The biggest criticism of remote workers is actually false, and it shows quiet quitting is a lie
Forget quiet quitting—employees working from home have become more engaged, a new study finds.
Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests
Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms. The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing
The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
Remote-work job applicants are ‘sabotaging their candidacy’ with these virtual-interview mistakes
Interviewing for remote work? Here are the virtual-interview mistakes hiring managers list as the worst.
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Tech Times
NumLooker Review - The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Web Service
Have you been receiving a lot of calls from unknown numbers these days? For instance, have you gotten a call from a person claiming to be your long-lost high school friend?. In the vast digital world, people tell all sorts of lies while hiding behind mobile phones. But you cannot risk getting scammed. What you can do is take preventive measures beforehand to avoid getting into such risky situations.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
Meta says it left its Mountain View offices to build a 'best-in-class remote work experience.' Current employees beg to differ
Earlier this year, Meta terminated its lease at the San Antonio Center office buildings in Mountain View, pointing to the company’s goal to build “a best-in-class remote work experience” as a reason for vacating the space. But according to two Meta content moderators, the people who worked at the Mountain View office are now required to work in person at the tech behemoth’s Fremont campus.
Post-Pandemic, Here’s How People Are Finding Employees Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries have faced enormous job losses, including travel, leisure, retail, and more. Before the pandemic, hiring employees had its own challenges businesses would have to navigate, but now that we’re all living in a nebulous “post-pandemic” world, there are some things you’ll need to consider if you’re thinking to yourself “why can’t I find any candidates if so many people are still looking for work?”. For 2023, the market is growing more hyper-competitive by the...
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech Times
New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tech Times reports on the latest innovations and developments taking place in technology, science and health industries and the challenges they face every day. We analyze how businesses and technology intersect, and influence, and impact different markets and industries to bring about cultural transformation in this increasingly interconnected world.https://www.techtimes.com
Comments / 0